BRISTOL — Noah Gragson capped off the NASCAR Xfinity Series regular season with his third straight win Friday night in the Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Gragson, driver of the No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet, stayed on the track and took the lead when the rest of the lead-lap cars went to pits with 23 laps to go. He held off a hard-charging Brandon Jones for his second Bristol Xfinity win, his sixth victory of the season and the 11th of his career.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

Recommended for you