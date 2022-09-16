BRISTOL — Noah Gragson capped off the NASCAR Xfinity Series regular season with his third straight win Friday night in the Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Gragson, driver of the No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet, stayed on the track and took the lead when the rest of the lead-lap cars went to pits with 23 laps to go. He held off a hard-charging Brandon Jones for his second Bristol Xfinity win, his sixth victory of the season and the 11th of his career.
He was able to win despite having 90-lap older tires on his car. He ran the high side of the track to limit the tire wear.
“Three in a row. I knew I could run the top, it would be hard for them to get there,” Gragson said. “I appreciate Brandon Jones for racing us clean. He gave us the bumper with two (laps) to go. I was hanging on and scrubbing the fence.”
Jones pointed out the last time he won at Bristol was June 2020 in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic with no fans in attendance.
“We won here in 2020, but there were no fans here. Man, I’m so thankful to race here in front of the fans and win the race. The car was fast all day and when we got to the top, I was rolling it in. I had a blast.”
Jones had newer tires on his fluorescent yellow No. 19 Toyota and caught Gragson with eight laps to go.
He bumped Gragson a couple of times over the final laps, but never hard enough to get him out of control. It was announced earlier in the week that Jones will be taking over the No. 9 car next season when Gragson moves up to the Cup Series.
“I just caught him at the wrong time, every single time,” said Jones, who also finished second during Thursday’s ARCA Series race. “This one hurts the most because I thought it was ours to win. We had so many different things tonight, but we kept coming back.
“It was cool to see where our race started and where it ended. Our car didn’t take off, but those tires paid off at the end.”
Austin Hill finished third in the No. 21 Chevrolet, followed by Sam Mayer in a Chevy and Riley Herbst in a Ford.
A.J. Allmendinger was sixth and wrapped up the Xfinity Series regular-season title for a second straight year. Josh Berry crossed the line seventh, followed by Stefan Parsons, who recorded a career-best eighth.
Justin Allgaier, who was leading before coming to the pits and getting a speeding penalty, finished ninth. He won both of the first two stages and has led 791 laps over the last seven Bristol races without a win.
“I know what happened. I didn’t think I was speeding, but obviously I was. I hate it for everybody,” a dejected Allgaier said.
Ryan Sieg was 10th and gained the final spot heading into the Xfinity Series playoffs. Bayley Currey and Jeffrey Earnhardt finished 11th and 12th, respectively.
EARLY ACTION
Ty Gibbs started from the pole with a lap at 15.653 seconds and 122.584 mph, and led all the first stage — holding off Allgaier on the final lap. Josh Berry was second fastest at 15.715 seconds (122.100 mph).
Gibbs’ night turned sour when he and Sheldon Creed crashed off turn 2 while they were battling for second place. The crash eliminated Creed from the playoffs and assured that Gibbs could not catch Allmendinger in the regular-season standings.