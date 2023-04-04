Kyle Larson will again be the favorite when the NASCAR Cup Series comes to Bristol Motor Speedway for the Food City Dirt Race on Sunday.

The driver of the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet is coming off his 20th career victory last Sunday at Richmond. Besides the momentum he brings to the race, the 30-year-old California native is the most experienced racer in the series on dirt tracks.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

Latest Videos


Recommended for you