Kyle Larson will again be the favorite when the NASCAR Cup Series comes to Bristol Motor Speedway for the Food City Dirt Race on Sunday.
The driver of the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet is coming off his 20th career victory last Sunday at Richmond. Besides the momentum he brings to the race, the 30-year-old California native is the most experienced racer in the series on dirt tracks.
However, he points out that doesn’t necessarily translate into success at Bristol’s transformed half-mile dirt track. In two previous Food City Dirt Races, Larson posted finishes of 29th after an early accident in 2021 and fourth last season.
“I could have ran last in every single race leading into Bristol, and the media is probably going to point to me as being the favorite anyway at Bristol just because it’s a dirt track,” Larson said. “But, it is so different than the dirt racing that I do during the week. These heavy stock cars drive nothing like even a dirt late model that’s 2,400 pounds. I maybe can read a track better than people, but now this is our third year on it. So I think everybody has kind of got a good idea of what to look for.”
Larson will be driving one of those late models on Thursday night at nearby Volunteer Speedway. The 4/10-mile clay oval off Interstate 81 at Bulls Gap hosts the Kyle Larson presents FloRacing Late Model Challenge.
That race pays $20,000 to win and Larson finished second to Super Late Model star Jonathan Davenport at the 2022 version of the race. In addition to his late model success, Larson has racked up 26 World of Outlaws Sprint Car victories in 92 races.
From winged sprint cars where he’s won the prestigious Knoxville Nationals, he’s taken the smaller midget cars and won the Chili Bowl Midget Nationals three times. His 2020 season on dirt tracks is arguably the greatest in history with 46 wins in 102 races.
Still, he figures the NASCAR stars are on more of an even playing surface when it comes to the heavy stock cars.
“I feel like the track prep crew does a good job of making things consistent throughout the years, but the weekend especially,” he said. “Your same guys that run up front at Richmond will probably be up front at Bristol too. I think we’ll be better than what we were there last year. We weren’t great. We were good when the track had grip, not great when it got slick. I’m sure we’ve learned from it and will be better going back.”