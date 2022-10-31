Johnson City racing legend Mike Potter, a veteran of 60 NASCAR Cup Series starts, died Monday after an extended illness. He was 73.
Potter, the son of pioneer mechanic and car owner Jess Potter and the older brother of fellow NASCAR driver Gary Potter, was a Marine Corps veteran who served in Vietnam.
Racing mainly as an independent, Potter made his Cup Series debut in the 1979 Southeastern 500 at Bristol. In the same race which seven-time NASCAR champion Dale Earnhardt scored his first career victory, Potter finished 16th driving his own No. 76 Chevrolet.
Career highlights included qualifying for the 1992 Daytona 500 in the No. 77 Chevrolet, a race which he finished 30th after retiring with a fuel pump issue. He made his last Cup Series start in the 1993 spring race at Darlington for longtime car owner Jimmy Means.
His driver career at Johnson City's old Sportsman Speedway dirt track didn't get off to quite the glorious start.
“Mike flipped four times the first time he got in my race car,” Gary Potter said. “Daddy asked him, ‘Have you had enough of that racing?’ Up through the years, I thought he was a good driver at Kingsport and places, but he really took a liking to the bigger tracks.
“Once he went to the bigger places like Darlington and Charlotte, he knew he was pretty good at racing. He was really good at tracks like Daytona and Talladega. I’m saddened that he's gone, but I know where Mike’s at.”
Potter made multiple starts in the old Late Model Sportsman Series and 21 starts in the Xfinity Series, the final one in 2008 for car owner Johnny Davis. Potter posted three top-five finishes in ARCA competition. His career-best was second in an August 1980 race at Talladega Superspeedway.
Still competitive in his later years, Potter won a Super Cup Stock Car Series race at Midvale (Ohio) Speedway in 2019 when he was 70 years old. His Johnson City-based crew included Gary Shell, Dusty Silvers, Buck Silvers and Potter’s cousin, Chrissy Adams, as his spotter. He talked about passing leader Harvey Harrison for the lead.
“When I passed Harvey, I was like, ‘If I’m going to win this race, I’ve got to go.’ I was really up on the wheel and I didn’t look back,” Potter said. “I wasn’t wasting time looking in the mirror. I had to hammer down.”
Potter was hammer down over much of his life, owning a tow truck and used furniture store as some of his business ventures. His keen sense of humor made him a favorite amongst his fellow drivers.
“Mike and I were friends from the day we met. He was like a brother to me. We never had a harsh word with each other,” fellow racer Brad Teague said. “Mike was a good race car driver and a good man. He had a lot of talent. He never had the equipment he needed, but he made the best of what he had.”