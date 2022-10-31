Johnson City racing legend Mike Potter, a veteran of 60 NASCAR Cup Series starts, died Monday after an extended illness. He was 73.

Potter, the son of pioneer mechanic and car owner Jess Potter and the older brother of fellow NASCAR driver Gary Potter, was a Marine Corps veteran who served in Vietnam.

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

