Chad Finchum is scheduled to return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series on May 13 at Darlington Raceway.

The former Kingsport Speedway and Lonesome Pine Raceway champion will be driving the No. 66 Wild Willies Ford Mustang for MBM Motorsports at the iconic South Carolina track. It will be the first start of the season for Finchum, who raced at Dover and Martinsville in 2022.

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

