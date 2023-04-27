Chad Finchum is scheduled to return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series on May 13 at Darlington Raceway.
The former Kingsport Speedway and Lonesome Pine Raceway champion will be driving the No. 66 Wild Willies Ford Mustang for MBM Motorsports at the iconic South Carolina track. It will be the first start of the season for Finchum, who raced at Dover and Martinsville in 2022.
“I was racing Late Models almost full-time right out of high school at Kingsport, Lonesome Pine, Motor Mile and Hickory. I got so accustomed to being on the road and racing,” Finchum said. “Then comes 2021 after the pandemic hit and my partners had to pull out with their marketing budgets. It forced me out of the driver’s seat. Getting to race now, I’m really appreciative of this opportunity.”
Wild Willies is a men’s grooming brand that actually decided to go with the team after seeing a photo of Finchum sporting a beard.
Finchum, 28, is a veteran of 107 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts. He has four previous starts at Darlington with a top-20 finish in 2020 running a throwback paint scheme that honored NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott and NFL Hall of Famer Dan Marino.
Without access to the manufacturer simulators that is available to full-time competitors, the Knoxville driver has practiced on his iRacing rig to keep his skills sharp. Darlington offers quite a challenge for any driver, with it nicknamed “The Track Too Tough to Tame.”
“It’s kind of ironic that you’ve got a guy who’s been out of the race car essentially two years and I’m making my second appearance of the season at Darlington,” said Finchum, who didn’t get to qualify at Martinsville. “Darlington is one of the three toughest tracks on the circuit. It’s not easy, but I’m looking forward to the challenge.”
Timmy Hill, a Maryland racer, will drive the No. 66 car at his home track in Dover, Delaware, on April 29 before Finchum takes over at Darlington.
Part of the fun for Finchum is that fans will have the chance to help MBM Motorsports pick its throwback scheme for Darlington. Through Saturday, April 29, fans can post on the MBM social channels orange-colored stock cars for the team to consider.
On Sunday, April 30, MBM Motorsports will narrow the options down to the top four candidates, and fans will have the opportunity to vote between the finalists for the livery the team will honor in Darlington.
“I am excited to help get the fans involved in helping decide our throwback scheme,” Finchum said. “Wild Willies is one of my favorite brands to use to upkeep my beard and tying them into this fun race is an honor.”
Finchum scored his biggest career triumph in the 2016 Pitt Lite 125 for the NASCAR K&N Series at Bristol. Since then, he’s performed as well as could be expected in the Xfinity Series in cars that don’t have the funding of the larger teams.
He has a best Xfinity finish of 11th at Talladega, but he’s proven to be solid at other tracks as well. He has posted finishes of 16th or better at the 1.5-mile speedways of Charlotte, Kansas, Kentucky and Texas.
“If you look at the way we were running at the end of the 2019 and into the 2020 season, we were getting to a point if we didn’t qualify and finish inside the top 20, that was a bad day for us,” Finchum said. “We had a program that was consistently top 20, and I think we can get back to that point. It’s not going to be easy, but with Wild Willies coming on board, I feel it’s the first step in that direction.”