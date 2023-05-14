BULLS GAP — Jensen Ford battled past Vic Hill and then launched off the outside to pass Rusty Ballenger to win Saturday night’s Super Late Model feature at Volunteer Speedway.

The Johnson City driver, driving the No. 51 McCarter Racing machine, made contact with five-time track champion Hill in a battle for second place. Ford backed off enough to let Hill gather his car back up before passing him a couple of laps later.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

Latest Videos


Recommended for you