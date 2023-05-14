BULLS GAP — Jensen Ford battled past Vic Hill and then launched off the outside to pass Rusty Ballenger to win Saturday night’s Super Late Model feature at Volunteer Speedway.
The Johnson City driver, driving the No. 51 McCarter Racing machine, made contact with five-time track champion Hill in a battle for second place. Ford backed off enough to let Hill gather his car back up before passing him a couple of laps later.
He then set his sights on Ballenger, who had built a half straightaway lead on the 4/10-mile dirt oval. A caution with 10 laps to go allowed Ford to catch up to Ballenger’s No. 1 machine. Two laps later, Ford went to the top of the track on turn 4 and then launched down the straightaway to rocket past Ballenger for the lead.
Ford led the final eight circuits to capture the 25-lap main event, which was delayed by a six-car pileup on the first lap with one car landing on its roof.
“I about wrecked Vic and didn’t mean to at all,” Ford said. “I thought he left me a line on the outside and it closed up at the end. He saved it and then we had to race a little bit. I probably wouldn’t have gotten Rusty if it wasn’t for that caution, but we had a good car.”
It is Ford’s third season racing the Super Late Models after being one of the top drivers in Crate Late Models. He’s now more comfortable with the extra power and the different driving techniques it takes to be competitive in the faster cars.
“This bunch I’m racing with, the McCarters and Cody Duncan, they’ve helped get me to that next level,” Ford said. “They’ve helped get me where I need to be. This is the first Super race I’ve won at Bulls Gap. Maybe, we’ll get some more.”
Ballenger, a Seymour driver who is making his own transition from the Crates to the Super Late Models, admitted to being a little surprised when Ford pulled to his outside.
“I thought surely he ain’t up there,” Ballenger said. “Then I heard him and heard him again, and it was over.”
Ballenger finished second, followed by Hill, Adam Ahl and John Lewellyn.
COMBO VICTORY
Bradley Lewellyn from Seymour held off multiple challenges from Knoxville driver Zach Sise for the Combo Late Model victory. Lewellyn led flag-to-flag in the 25-lap feature, although Sise pulled alongside him a couple of times, but couldn’t complete the pass.
Driving the blue No. 10 machine, Lewellyn simply had too much horsepower in the end. Sise finished second, followed Aaron Guinn, Travis Fultz and Phillip Thompson. Trey Bayne, the younger brother of 2011 Daytona 500 winner Trevor Bayne, charged to sixth.
Johnson City driver Tim Maupin ran in the top 10 most of the race before getting damage in a multi-car accident towards the end. He finished 20th in the 23-car field.
CLASSIC MAYS
Bobby Mays from Jonesborough put on another classic performance in the Classic race, driving his No. 5 machine to the win over Kentucky driver John Stevens. While the two continued their fierce, but friendly rivalry, Mac Lockhart from Knoxville finished third behind them.
Jeff Mays, the race winner’s brother, finished fourth and Kevin Crane rounded out the top five.
Newport racer Terry James won the Open Wheel Modified feature with Virginia driver Scott Heath and Rogersville’s Kaleb Trent second and third. David Clark from Tazewell, Tenn., won the Street Stock race ahead of Brady Lee and Bobbie Petty. Knoxville driver James Burnette was the Front Wheel Drive winner with Josh Davis and Austin Maples the rest of the top three.