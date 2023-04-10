BRISTOL — No matter the surface, the racing at Bristol Motor Speedway far exceeds that at most NASCAR Cup Series tracks.
Three-wide and four-wide racing throughout the field highlighted Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race. There were 14 caution periods and intense racing from first place to last place. Christopher Bell held on for the win despite Tyler Reddick and Chase Briscoe each mounting challenges for the lead over the final 100 laps.
It was quite the test with even the most-skilled drivers like Kyle Larson and Kyle Busch spinning out. It was no accident that the top six finishers — Bell, Reddick, Austin Dillon, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Briscoe and Justin Haley — were all guys with dirt-track backgrounds.
While the drivers were very complimentary of the job done by the track crew, there were plenty of obstacles. The track conditions changed from wet and tacky to slicked over with rubber from the tires, turning the red clay into a gray color.
Bell talked about the degree of difficulty.
“It obviously got very slippery,” said the driver of the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. “The cushion up top had speed in it if you could run next to it. The problem was if you got over it, you paid a big penalty and lost a lot of time. It was a very fine balance of getting the car bent and crooked enough to ride against it without getting your right rear or right front over it.”
Most challenging were the heavy NASCAR stock cars that aren’t like a purpose-built dirt car. Late Models like those, which race weekly at Volunteer Speedway, sprint cars or the midgets Bell has driven to three victories at the Chili Bowl Nationals are lightweight machines with the tires often lifting off the ground.
Jonathan Davenport, last season's most successful dirt-track racer in the country as far as money earned, wasn’t a factor at all Sunday night. Bell explained it's a different animal in a 3,400-pound stock car on Bristol’s high banks compared to hurtling around in a sprint car.
“These things are pretty tough to drive on a dirt track, especially whenever you’re trying to drift them around the corner,” he said. “You’re kind of wrestling a pig out there for however many corners you got.”
For that reason, the majority of drivers would like BMS to return to the concrete for the spring race. It’s definitely more in their comfort zone as most grew up racing on paved tracks.
However, it’s hard to argue with the action Sunday's race produced. All that was missing was a classic finish. A potential last-corner charge by Reddick didn’t happen due to a multi-car accident that ended the race under caution.
How it might have turned out is anyone’s guess. Bell figured there would have been contact.
“I was fully committed to block the move,” Bell said. “I’m sure that he would have given me a little friendly bumper. I might have spun out, I might not have spun out. It was going to be an exciting finish, that’s for sure.”
BIG WEEK AT BULLS GAP
A huge week of racing cranks up at Volunteer Speedway with Tuesday’s $10,000-to-win Spring Thaw Warm-Up. Grandstands open at 3 p.m. Hot laps start at 6:15 p.m. and racing to start at 6:45 p.m.
That leads into the weekend with a $5,000-to-win feature on Friday night. Hot laps are at 6 p.m. with racing to begin at 6:45 p.m.
It culminates with the richest dirt track race in the South, the 100-lap, XR Series $100,000-to-win Spring Thaw on Saturday, which is expected to bring in the best Super Late Model drivers in the country. There are also $1,500-to-win Sportsman Late Model races scheduled for Friday and Saturday.