BRISTOL — No matter the surface, the racing at Bristol Motor Speedway far exceeds that at most NASCAR Cup Series tracks.

Three-wide and four-wide racing throughout the field highlighted Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race. There were 14 caution periods and intense racing from first place to last place. Christopher Bell held on for the win despite Tyler Reddick and Chase Briscoe each mounting challenges for the lead over the final 100 laps.

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

