Austin Dillon, driver of the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, and Tyler Reddick, driver of the No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota, battle for the lead during the first of four heat races for from the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 8, 2023. Photo: Todd Brase
BRISTOL — Under normal circumstances, it would be no surprise if Kyle Busch and Joey Logano were the last two winners of a NASCAR race. After all, the two have combined for 93 Cup Series victories and four championships.
Whenever it came to naming favorites to win the first two versions of the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, they were nowhere near the top of the list. Instead, names like Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell, drivers with extensive dirt-track racing backgrounds were the popular picks.
Besides proving how versatile talents Busch and Logano are, the outcomes also show the unpredictability of NASCAR’s first two races on dirt since 1970. During the 2021 race, Larson and Bell were eliminated from contention early in the same accident.
Logano was the winner, but an even bigger surprise was the performance of Daniel Suarez whose dirt track experience was limited to running one race prior in a Street Stock car at Smoky Mountain Raceway. Suarez led 58 laps during the event before ultimately finishing fourth.
Tyler Reddick, a driver with extensive dirt-track experience, appeared headed for the win in last year’s race. But as we’ve seen over the years, it’s never over at Bristol until a driver crosses the finish line.
Chase Briscoe dove into turn 3 and made contact with Reddick, causing both drivers to spin. While Reddick got turned around, it wasn’t until Busch made his way past for a most unlikely victory.
So who will emerge victorious in this third incarnation of the Food City Dirt Race?
Will it be a driver with a strong background in dirt track racing? Drivers like Larson, who won Thursday night’s FloRacing Late Model Challenge at Volunteer Speedway, and Bell, a three-time winner of the Chili Bowl Midget Nationals, are still among the favorites.
Others include: Daytona 500 winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr., a former sprint car champion, and Austin Dillon, a former winner in Late Model racing at Bristol, Reddick and Briscoe.
Could it be another driver with limited dirt experience, but one who has shown strength on the BMS clay surface? Denny Hamlin and Ryan Blaney are two drivers who have run amongst the leaders in the first two races on dirt.
Whatever the outcome, it promises to be another exciting show for the fans.
EASTER CELEBRATION
Former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL quarterback Tim Tebow will deliver the message at Sunday’s pre-race Easter Celebration at 4 p.m. at the BMS Midway.
Tebow, who grew up the son of missionaries, helped Florida win college football national championships in 2006 and 2008. He also played five years of Minor League Baseball in the New York Mets farm system. He has been delivering messages of faith since a young age and is the author of two best-selling New York Times best-selling Christian books.
Grammy-nominated Christian artists Phil Wickham and Cory Asbury will be providing music for the service.
RACE DAY REVIVAL
A modern version of the popular NASCAR RaceDay program from the early 2000s will take place with the Race Day Revival at the BMS Fan Zone starting at 2:30 p.m.
Hosts John Roberts and Kenny Wallace have an impressive lineup of drivers including: Kevin Harvick, Justin Haley, Jonathan Davenport, Corey LaJoie, Bell, Busch, Dillon and Larson.