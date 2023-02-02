Longtime NASCAR fans, do you remember the Busch Clash?

The fastest of the fast, pole winners from the previous season competed in a short sprint race at Daytona to kick off the NASCAR season. It was basically a nice made-for-TV setup, a race that fit in a 30-minute format to whet the appetite of race fans who waited through the cold winter months to see the race cars back on the track.

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

