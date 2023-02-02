Longtime NASCAR fans, do you remember the Busch Clash?
The fastest of the fast, pole winners from the previous season competed in a short sprint race at Daytona to kick off the NASCAR season. It was basically a nice made-for-TV setup, a race that fit in a 30-minute format to whet the appetite of race fans who waited through the cold winter months to see the race cars back on the track.
Fittingly, the hardest-charging driver from a previous generation, Buddy Baker, won the first Busch Clash in 1979. He drove the Harry Rainer-owned No. 28 Oldsmobile to the victory in the 20-lap race that took just 15 minutes and 26 seconds to complete.
Dale Earnhardt captured the first of his record six Clash victories the following year. It was an early show of the strength for the No. 2 Rod Osterlund-owned team as Earnhardt won his first championship that season.
Neil Bonnett became the first driver to win back-to-back Clash races in 1983-84, a feat later accomplished by Ken Schrader, Tony Stewart and Kevin Harvick.
Three-time Clash winners include Dale Jarrett, Denny Hamlin, Stewart and Harvick. Kyle Busch and Joey Logano have won Clashes on two different configurations. Busch prevailed in 2011 on the Daytona oval and a decade later on the Daytona road course. Logano won on the Daytona oval in 2017, and last year he claimed the inaugural Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Coliseum, site of this year’s event.
There have been plenty of changes throughout the event’s history — different formats, different names like the Bud Shootout, different race lengths and now different venues with Sunday’s event a return to the Coliseum.
Even the second time around, it’s impressive to see the transformation from the University of Southern California’s home football field to a full blown 1/4-mile race track ready to host heavy stock cars.
Last year, Logano held off Kyle Busch for the win. It gave Logano early momentum that he seemed to carry all the way to the series championship.
Of course, it’s not the first time race cars have raced inside a stadium and we’re not talking about Bristol Motor Speedway being enclosed. The old Memorial Stadium (then known as Roosevelt Stadium) in Johnson City even hosted midget car races back in the day.
At the top level, Chicago’s famed Soldier Field hosted the Cup Series in 1956 with Glenn “Fireball” Roberts driving his famed No. 22 to the victory. There were also three NASCAR Convertible Series races at the venue, with “Tiger” Tom Pistone, Curtis Turner and Glen Wood the race winners. Pistone had become a star driver through his success in weekly races at Soldier Field.
Likewise, Bowman-Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem has hosted automobile races since 1949.
Sunday’s Clash will kick off both the 75th anniversary of NASCAR racing and the 100th anniversary of the L.A. Coliseum. Truly one of the greatest sports venues, it’s the only facility to host two Olympic Games, two Super Bowls and a World Series.
It was site of the first Super Bowl, when the Packers defeated the Chiefs 35-10, and Super Bowl VII — when the Miami Dolphins finished their perfect season with a 14-7 over the Washington Redskins. The Dodgers used the stadium for their home games in the 1959 World Series against the Chicago White Sox.
From 1928-81, the stadium served as home for both USC and UCLA football before the Bruins moved to the Rose Bowl. It was the longtime home of the Rams before their move to St. Louis and again from 2016-19 before SoFi Stadium was opened.
The multi-purpose facility has served as a concert venue for some of the world’s most popular musical acts and visits of Presidents and Pope John Paul II.
NASCAR isn’t the first motorsport to race inside the Coliseum, which hosted motocross and flat-track motorcycle events. From 1979-92, it was home to the Mickey Thompson Stadium Series Trucks. Among the notable drivers who raced there was seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson.
CHEROKEE RACE PARK
The Rogersville drag strip has a couple of big events coming soon.
A swap meet/drag racing test and tune is scheduled for Saturday, March 4.
The swap meet starts at 9 a.m. and testing at 1 p.m. All vendor spots must be paid by Feb. 24.
The Naburhatur 150 footbrake race is coming to the track April 15. It’s a $10,000-to-win race with a $150 entry fee.