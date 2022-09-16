BRISTOL — The Bass Pro Shops Night Race presents some unknowns for NASCAR fans, although they are guaranteed to have fun activities at Bristol Motor Speedway.
The race scheduled for Saturday at 7:30 p.m. provides the unknowns as the first for the Next Gen car on Bristol’s concrete surface. Most drivers expect the same kind of paint-trading, fender-banging action 500 laps around the “World’s Fastest Half-Mile” is known for.
Outside the track, fans can take part in activities galore.
The BMS Fan Zone features a variety of shows and attractions, including the BMS Freestyle Bikes, the Globe of Death motorcycle stunts, ax throwing, mechanical bull riding, a NASCAR simulator, a mobile gaming trailer, rock climbing tower, the BMS kids zone and the BMS Fan Zone stage.
The stage features music and appearances by drivers Joey Logano, Erik Jones, Ryan Blaney, William Byron and Corey LaJoie. Speedway Motorsports CEO Marcus Smith and BMS President Jerry Caldwell will speak to the fans at 3 p.m.
Popular rock band 3 Doors Down will play the pre-race concert at 5:30 p.m. in the BMS infield. The fan favorite driver introductions are at 7 p.m.
PLAYOFF CUTOFF
With the Bass Pro Shops Night Race a cut-off race in the NASCAR playoffs where the field of 16 is pared down to 12, there are three groups of drivers.
Points leader Christopher Bell heads up the first group. The driver of the No. 20 Toyota is 58 points above the cutoff and locked into the next round of the playoffs.
Drivers in positions 2-9 appear to be in good shape to advance. The group includes: William Byron, Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman, Chase Elliott, defending race and series champion Kyle Larson and Ross Chastain.
"You never know what to expect with Bristol," Byron said. "So far in this round, we've shown consistency across different tracks and pretty good speed. It's being consistent throughout the race and getting stage points when it matters. So excited about that. Hopefully we can build on the playoff point that we have so far."
The second group are the drivers either near or below the playoff bubble.
Daniel Suarez, 10th in the standings, is just six points ahead of 13th-place Kyle Busch, who has nine Bristol wins, best among active drivers. Busch is looking for the season sweep after winning when the track was covered in dirt back in the spring.
Tyler Reddick and Austin Cindric are both just two points above the cut line, while Austin Dillon is three points behind. Chase Briscoe is nine points behind, while Kevin Harvick likely must win to advance, 35 points outside the top 12.
"Bristol has always been a really fun, fun, fun race, pressure-packed for sure," Reddick said. "But it's fun to be in these moments. I enjoy them and Bristol is a great place to have this round of 16 come to a close."
GOING FOR THE WIN
The rest of the field are simply racing for wins.
In the previous two races at Darlington and Kansas, non-playoff drivers Erik Jones and Bubba Wallace captured victories. It adds to the intrigue of taking away spots from the playoff drivers.
Wallace is still racing for the owner’s points as the 23XI team switched his car number from 23 to 45 so he could compete for the team since driver Kurt Busch was injured. Conversely, Blaney is only competing for the driver’s championship as the No. 12 Team Penske Ford team isn’t eligible for the owner’s title.
For drivers like former series champion Martin Truex Jr., Aric Almirola, Chris Buescher, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and three-time Bristol winner Brad Keselowski, winning is all that matters.
TICKETS STILL AVAILABLE
There are tickets still available for Saturday night. Fans can visit the track’s website or call the BMS Tickets Center at (866) 415-4158 to make those last-minute purchases.