Racing is coming to Bristol, Kingsport and Rogersville this Saturday.
Bristol Motor Speedway hosts the Bristol Dirt Showcase, a doubleheader featuring the Steel Block Bandit Late Model Series and American All-Star Series on the transformed dirt track.
Grandstand access is 4 p.m. with hot laps to begin at 5 p.m. Qualifying and heat races take place throughout the night. Johnson City driver Tim Maupin and Knoxville racer Trey Bayne, the younger brother of 2011 Daytona 500 champion Trevor Bayne, are among the entries. The Bandits feature is scheduled for 10 p.m. with the American All-Star race to follow.
KINGSPORT SPEEDWAY
Kingsport Speedway has a full program scheduled on the 3/8-mile concrete oval. The NASCAR Weekly Racing Series action is highlighted by a 75-lap or 75-minute time limit Late Model Sportsman feature.
Grandstands open at 1 p.m. with qualifying at 3:15 p.m. Racing is slated to begin at 4 p.m. The Mod 4, Legends, Beginner Front Wheel Drive, Bandolero, Pure 4 and Street Stock classes are also in action.
CHEROKEE RACE PARK
Cherokee Race Park is having a “Points Appreciation Race” Saturday. For all the competitors who ran for points at the Rogersville drag strip in 2022 and are entering three or more points races this season, it’s a free entry.
The Pro and No Box classes are featuring $1,500 for the winners. Double entries are allowed, as are buybacks. There’s also an “Old Timers Race” with $500 for the winner and a Junior Dragster race.
The track is also hosting the Naburhatur 150 on April 15. It’s a $10,000-to-win Footbrake only race based on 150 entries and $2,000 for the runner-up. It’s $150 pre-entry before April 1. There’s also a test-and-tune and Gamblers’ race scheduled for April 14.