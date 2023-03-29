6314db750af48.image.jpg

Johnson City driver Tim Maupin (3), shown here racing Phillip Thompson at Volunteer Speedway, is entered in Saturday's Bristol Dirt Showcase at BMS.

 Randall Perry

Racing is coming to Bristol, Kingsport and Rogersville this Saturday.

Bristol Motor Speedway hosts the Bristol Dirt Showcase, a doubleheader featuring the Steel Block Bandit Late Model Series and American All-Star Series on the transformed dirt track.

