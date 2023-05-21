NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — Race day is always exciting, but the NASCAR All-Star weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway was something special.
It was the first time major NASCAR racing took place at the historic 5/8-mile oval since 1996 and the grandstands were packed Saturday and Sunday for the racing action.
The fans spoke with their attendance and an incredible atmosphere of how much they had missed the old track, opened in 1948 as a dirt track, and how appreciative they were to have NASCAR’s top series back.
NASCAR abandoned North Carolina tracks, North Wilkesboro and Rockingham, during the great expansion of the 1990s and early 2000s, as they moved from the Southeast to bigger, more modern venues in other parts of the country.
But, those Southeastern roots run deep and it’s especially heartwarming to see stock car racing’s top series back at a historic short track.
Jeff Hammond was a former crew chief for car owner Junior Johnson, the legendary figure for being one of the sport’s all-time toughest drivers as well as a famed moonshine runner. During Johnson’s era, his shops in nearby Ingle Hollow were just a few miles from the speedway. Hammond described what the weekend meant.
“It’s like having a family reunion. You’re seeing people you haven’t seen in years and they’re all smiles,” Hammond said. “Everything about it, it’s perfect after all these years of hard times. The people showed up and it’s a great testament to NASCAR, Speedway Motorsports and everyone who brought back something that some folks said would never happen.”
During his time with the No. 11 team and drivers like Darrell Waltrip and Cale Yarborough, the crews with Hammond excelled on the short tracks. Waltrip, with whom Hammond is most famous for working with, won 12 times at Bristol, 12 times at Martinsville and 10 times at North Wilkesboro.
Hammond said there’s a reason why Waltrip was so good on the shorter ovals.
“You look back at my record as crew chief and I had success at a lot of places, but short tracks were my wheelhouse,” Hammond said. “I appreciate the drivers who have the finesse and patience to race on short tracks when tracks don’t have a lot of grip. Darrell would say, ‘You drive it like you’ve got an egg under the throttle and you can’t crack that egg.’ You couldn’t overcharge the corners here. He was always very patient and at the end, would take them out to lunch.”
There is also an appreciation for Saturday’s NASCAR Truck Series winner Kyle Larson and what he has done over the past couple of months. Over that time, Larson has won in all three NASCAR national series and in three different kinds of dirt cars. Over his career, the 2021 NASCAR champion is also a former winner of the 24 Hours of Daytona sports car race. He has plans to run next season’s Indianapolis 500.
“That’s what you call unbelievable talent. He’s not a guy that needs some spreadsheet off a computer,” Hammond said. “He just gets a seat-of-the pants feel of it and then it has an internal computer where he feels the right rear when he needs to, the right front when he needs to, he’s going to be good.”
The return to North Wilkesboro also included heavy involvement of the sport’s legends. One week after Darlington Raceway hosted throwback weekend, several of the sport’s greatest drivers — Richard Petty, Bobby Allison, Rusty Wallace, Donnie Allison, Geoff Bodine and Waltrip — along with other personalities like FOX broadcaster Mike Joy and former Dale Earnhardt car owner Will Cronkrite interacted with fans and signed autographs.
“I think it’s wonderful to see all these guys here today,” Hammond said. “It’s a great day for the fans and North Wilkesboro Speedway.”