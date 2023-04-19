The Barnes family had plenty to celebrate last Saturday at Lonesome Pine Motorsports Park.
Kyle Barnes drove his No. 00 Toyota to the win in the first of two 40-lap Limited Sportsman features at the 3/8-mile asphalt track at Coeburn, Virginia. Afterward, Barnes finished runner-up to the No. 88 Chevrolet of Josh Gobble in the second 40-lap feature, despite a badly blistered right rear tire.
Adding to the bounty, younger brother Tristan Barnes powered his white No. 15 to the Super Street win over Alex Posey.
In the Limited Sportsman features, Kyle Barnes, a Draper, Virginia, racer, finished ahead of Jacob Porter and Gobble in the first race. Corey Smith and Joey Sykes rounded out the top five. Gobble, an Abingdon, Virginia, driver, Barnes and Porter were 1-2-3 in race No. 2 with Sykes and Marty Tunnell taking the other top spots.
Kingsport driver John Ketron was the winner in a strong field of 18 Pure 4 cars. He drove the familiar yellow No. 26 machine to the win as Chris Neeley and Bruce Crumbley posted the other podium finishes. Hunter Morgan from Kingsport led the youth charge with a win in Bandoleros.
Kevin Canter, the Abingdon driver in the Dale Earnhardt-themed black No. 3 Ford, continued to set the pace in Mod 4 with Chris Amburgey second and Canter’s stepfather Rocky Yates third.
North Carolina racer Alan Rich won the 25-lap Street Stock feature ahead of Kevin Reynolds and Rob Austin. It was an all-Virginia driver race in Super Street with Tristan Barnes, Alex Posey and Dalton Thomas filling out the top three.
Lonesome Pine Raceway hosts the Southeast Super Trucks on Saturday. With the SEST Series scheduled race at Anderson, South Carolina, on April 8 postponed, this will be the season opener for the Super Trucks.
CHEROKEE RACE PARK
It was another family affair at the Nabur Hater 150 race at Cherokee Race Park on Saturday.
Mount Carmel racer Cody Spears won the main event at the Rogersville drag strip with his father-in-law Jesse Hicks taking the runner-up spot. Jesse Edens, Chad Dotson, Danny Avery Jr. and Justin Horton were the other top finishers.
Elizabethton driver Todd McKinney and Bristol racer John Nelson split the winner’s purse in a regular bracket race Saturday. Mount Carmel driver Jesse Ray was the winner of a Pro race and Limestone racer Kevin Neal was the runner-up. Mason West was the Junior Dragster winner.
The first points race in the new WDRA program is set for Saturday.
KINGSPORT SPEEDWAY
Racing returns to the traditional Friday night at Kingsport Speedway this week.
It’s the first race in three weeks at the “Concrete Jungle.” Hometown racer Keith Helton was the winner in the first two featured Late Model Sportsman races at the 3/8-mile concrete oval.
A little different for this season, races are scheduled every other week from this Friday night until June 2. There’s June 9 as a makeup date for the race rained out on April 14 and another day, June 10, in case of another rain-out.
There is racing on tap for five different classes — Late Model Sportsman, Pure 4, Street Stock, Mod 4 and Beginner Front Wheel Drive.
Grandstands open at 5 p.m. with qualifying for the Late Model Sportsman at 7:15 and racing to begin at 8.
HOT SUMMER NIGHTS
The opening race of the Hot Summer Nights Series at Muddy Creek Raceway on Saturday featured winners from as far away as Michigan, Alabama and West Virginia.
Danville, Virginia's Matthew Burkeen swept motos to win the Pro race.
Brandon Belcher from Johnson City led the local efforts. He won the 30+ and 35+ races and finished second in the 25+ class. Ryan Adkins from Wise, Va., was runner-up to Belcher in the 30 and 35 classes, and the winner of the 40+ race.
Haley Ball from Kingsport rode her Honda to victory in the women’s race, while Pazlee Roark from Kingsport was the girls’ winner.
Other local winners included: Brian Plasschaert from Jonesborough (Veteran Warrior), Chandler Brickey from Coeburn (Unlimited C) and Jayden Hefner from Telford (51cc Beginner).
The second race of the Hot Summer Nights Series is scheduled for Saturday at the Isom (Ky.) Fairgrounds.