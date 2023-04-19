The Barnes family had plenty to celebrate last Saturday at Lonesome Pine Motorsports Park.

Kyle Barnes drove his No. 00 Toyota to the win in the first of two 40-lap Limited Sportsman features at the 3/8-mile asphalt track at Coeburn, Virginia. Afterward, Barnes finished runner-up to the No. 88 Chevrolet of Josh Gobble in the second 40-lap feature, despite a badly blistered right rear tire.

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

