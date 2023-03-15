BRISTOL — The Food City Dirt Race is less than a month away and Bristol Motor Speedway offered an early glimpse of the April 7-9 weekend with a Wednesday press conference inside the track's media center.
Former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace, defending Truck Series race champion Ben Rhodes and Speedway Motorsports Vice President of Operations and Development Steve Swift met with members of the local media to preview the action.
Wallace, a driver with over 900 starts in NASCAR’s three national series, also has 106 race wins and three championships on dirt tracks. His love for the muddy surfaces started through an invitational race where he beat some of NASCAR’s top stars at the time.
“In 2005, I won a race on dirt over Tony Stewart, Bill Elliott and Ken Schrader,” Wallace recalled. “Tony asked me, ‘Where did that come from?’ I go back to my youth watching guys like A.J. Foyt and Mario Andretti race the Indianapolis 500 and then you’d see them load up and race at some dirt track.
“Dirt racing teaches drivers incredible car control. That’s why you see so many of NASCAR’s top drivers today come from the dirt tracks.”
Rhodes will look to defend his title at the Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt on Saturday, April 8. The driver of the No. 99 Ford for ThorSport Racing is a six-time winner on the NASCAR Truck Series. He was the 2021 series champion and finished runner-up to Zane Smith last season.
The Kentucky native grabbed people’s attention when he stated that he actually prefers racing on the dirt at Bristol better than the normal concrete surface.
“I petition them to leave the dirt on the track because it races so much better for me. The concrete track is just so fast and it’s very temperamental with the weather,” Rhodes said. “The team, ThorSport Racing has had very fast F-150s every time we’ve been on a dirt track. That goes back to the races at Eldora (Ohio) Speedway. They’ve got a solid baseline when it comes to dirt.”
Swift, who is in charge of other major SMI projects including the renovation of North Wilkesboro Speedway for NASCAR All-Star weekend, talked about how the process of putting dirt on Bristol is better in the third year than 2021 for the inaugural Food City Dirt Race.
However, there are still the share of challenges.
“We’ve not had the snow this year, but we’ve had those stretches where we will have three wet days and one dry day,” Swift said. “Every year, you come up 30-50 loads of dirt short from the year before and have to go to another pile. You think about how the cars, trailers, everything gets mud caked on and take it out of the track.”
Still, the track should be in fine shape to race come April 1 when BMS hosts the Bristol Dirt Showcase with the Crate Late Model cars, one week prior to the big NASCAR weekend.
Wallace likes that the NASCAR Cup Series race has one race every season on dirt.
“This is a throwback weekend,” Wallace said. “There’s nothing wrong with being a little versatile right now. We’re running the Chicago street course, the L.A. Coliseum and one race on dirt. I think it’s awesome and I love it.”
FAIR BOARD APPROVES BMS PROPOSAL
Bristol Motor Speedway’s proposal to lease the historic Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway was approved by the Nashville Fair Board by a 3-2 vote Tuesday night.
It now moves to the Nashville Metro Council and Metropolitan Sports Authority. If those two approve, then BMS will be able to do planned renovations of the 5/8-mile oval track in preparation for future races.
LONESOME PINE POSTPONED
The Mod Squad Nationals for the SMART Modified Tour scheduled Saturday at Lonesome Pine Motorsports Park has been postponed due to this weekend’s projected cold weather.
A rescheduled date will be announced soon.
MUDDY CREEK OPENER
The opening weekend of the THOR Mega Series takes place Saturday and Sunday at Muddy Creek Raceway.
Austin Johnson from Hudson, N.C., won both the 450 and 250 A/B championships for the 2022 season. Shelby Rolen from Blaine was the women’s champion.
Local riders who won MEGA Series titles included: Isaiah Osborne from Johnson City (Vet MX), Anthony Fields from Bluff City (450C), Brandon Hughes from Roan Mountain (30+) and Seth Woodby from Bristol (Schoolboy 2).