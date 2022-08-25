Northview Fire Chief John Satterfield, Walters State Law Enforcement Training Academy Director Travis Stansell, BMS President Jerry Caldwell and NASCAR Truck Series driver Grant Enfinger during a Thursday press conference in Morristown.
Northview Fire Chief John Satterfield, Walters State Law Enforcement Training Academy Director Travis Stansell, BMS President Jerry Caldwell and NASCAR Truck Series driver Grant Enfinger during a Thursday press conference in Morristown.
MORRISTOWN — Grant Enfinger sees his race team peaking at the right time coming into the UNOH 200 for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Bristol Motor Speedway.
The driver of the No. 23 GMS Racing Chevrolet was at the Walters State Law Enforcement Training Center Thursday to promote the upcoming race and the BMS Neighborhood Heroes Program.
Those from the training center, along with the Northview/Kodak Fire Department, who battled the Gatlinburg fires, will be honored prior to the Bass Pro Shops Night Race on Sept. 17. Enfinger, a seven-time winner in the Truck Series, believes it’s important for the NASCAR community to show their support to the military and first responders.
“Bristol, we’ve stayed true to our colors supporting the guys who support us and allow us to do this,” Enfinger said. “Any opportunity to honor these true heroes, we make a point to do that. I feel like the track at Bristol does a great job of that.”
FAST TIMES AT BRISTOL
Drivers often turn laps in the 15-second range at Bristol’s high-banked, .533-mile oval. It presents a variety of challenges to make through 200 head-spinning laps. Enfinger is still looking for a first Bristol win, but has top-10 finishes in five previous starts, including runner-up to Chandler Smith last season.
“You’re relying on the spotter, but also the reaction time to avoid some of the chaos,” he said. “Second, the race is about strategy. Tires do make a difference, although it’s hard to come from 20th with 50 laps to go if you pit off sequence.”
After moving from the ThorSport team to GMS, the No. 23 team struggled at the start of the season. While they still managed some good finishes, Enfinger feels like they are just starting to hit their stride with a win at Indiana- polis Raceway Park and a fourth-place at Richmond.
“I feel like we’ve righted the ship,” said the 37-year-old Alabama driver. “At the start of the year, we were off speed wise. We had some good races, but we didn’t have the speed until recently. We’ve figured out what we need to correct that. I feel like we’re in position to make a big push in the playoffs.”
RACING FOR A LIVING
Goals include that first Bristol win and ultimately a Truck Series championship. He has a best finish of fourth in the season-long points. While most drivers look to move to the NASCAR Cup Series, Enfinger is carving out a solid career in the Trucks.
To get to this point, he not only performed on the track as the 2015 ARCA Series champion, but worked other jobs within the sport.
“God has blessed me to drive these race trucks for a living and live out my dream,” he said. “I get to provide for my family and do what I love to do. This is my sixth full-time season in the Truck Series, but I’ve been racing something for a living for a while.
“It hasn’t always been driving. I’ve done a little bit of everything — mechanic, crew chief, spotter, driven the haulers. I’ve ridden the roller-coaster enough to appreciate the position I’m in. It hasn’t been the easiest, but allows me to appreciate the opportunity I have.”