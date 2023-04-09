fc4.jpg

Austin Dillon (3) and Tyler Reddick (45) race on the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt surface. The majority of drivers questioned are in favor of the spring race behind held on the concrete.

 Randall Perry

BRISTOL — Kyle Larson is the most accomplished NASCAR driver on dirt, winning in sprint cars, midgets and late models outside of the stock cars.

However, he’s not a fan of dirt on Bristol Motor Speedway and feels like after three years on the clay surface, it’s time to run the spring race on concrete again.

