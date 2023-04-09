BRISTOL — Kyle Larson is the most accomplished NASCAR driver on dirt, winning in sprint cars, midgets and late models outside of the stock cars.
However, he’s not a fan of dirt on Bristol Motor Speedway and feels like after three years on the clay surface, it’s time to run the spring race on concrete again.
“We all enjoy the concrete at Bristol and the crowd is typically bigger for the concrete,” Larson said. “It’s up to the series and promoters, but I would like to get back to two races on the concrete here.”
When asked what dirt track the Cup Series should go to, Larson responded, “None. We don’t need to be racing on dirt.”
He’s certainly not alone. In fact, the majority of drivers are ready to get back on the BMS concrete. Bubba Wallace won the last of four heat races Saturday, but he agrees with Larson that it’s time to go back to two races on the pavement.
“I’m ready for it to go back. I feel like it’s run its course,” Wallace said. “It’s fun and exciting, but I feel we’re trying to chase something. We were told last week we’re in the entertainment business, so if it’s here to stay, it’s here to stay. It’s a points race and you have to take it seriously, but my opinion, I’m ready to get back to the concrete.”
Brad Keselowski has three wins on the BMS concrete so it’s no surprise the 2012 NASCAR champion is a fan of the paved surface. He looks at it both from a driver’s perspective as the part-owner of the RFK team that fields the No. 6 Ford for himself and the No. 17 for Chris Buescher, who won the Bass Pro Shops Night Race on the Bristol concrete last September.
His opinion about the future of the race is ultimately decided by those buying tickets and watching on television.
“If people watch it and show up, I say yes,” Keselowski said about the dirt. “The fans are ones who ultimately vote with their wallets. I look at it as, ‘Here’s what it is and let’s go do it.’ But I think if you have a special event, it kind of loses its luster after the second year, not just here.”
Corey LaJoie added his name to the mix as a fan of the BMS concrete. Instead of racing on dirt, he sees other paved tracks the Cup Series should visit. He mentioned the currently dormant Kentucky Speedway, a 1.5-mile track that hosted the series as recently as 2020.
“I’d like to lose some of these dates at places we go to twice,” he said. “Personally, I’d like to see a second Richmond date go to Iowa or Kentucky. There are markets we can go to once a year, some twice a year and markets we can go to every 2-3 years.”
PRAYERS FOR CALE
NASCAR technical inspector and former Cup Series crew member John Dotson tweeted Saturday night to keep Hall of Fame driver Cale Yarborough in your prayers, and the family has asked for no phone calls or visits now.
Yarborough, 84, won a then-record three consecutive NASCAR championships from 1976-78, driving the No. 11 Chevrolets and Oldsmobiles for car owner Junior Johnson. He claimed 83 Cup Series victories, nine of them at Bristol — including the 1973 Southeastern 500, when he led all 500 laps and finished two laps ahead of runner-up Richard Petty.
RACE DAY REVIVAL
Fans near and far were excited to see the Race Day Revival, a live event based off the old Speed Channel show RaceDay Live with hosts John Roberts and Kenny Wallace, and several special guests.
It drew a large contingent of fans, which brought signs just like the old days. It proved popular with a wide array of fans like a Kevin Harvick supporter from Concord, New Hampshire, or Andy McKintry, a local fan from Bristol.
“This is absolutely amazing. I grew up watching this on TV,” McKintry said. “To have them bring it back here, it’s phenomenal.”
The hosts will be back for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at BMS on Sept. 16.