Austin Dillon is staying busy at the moment — race car driver, reality TV star and the new general manager of a Professional Bull Riders team.
The driver of the No. 3 Chevrolet for his grandfather’s Richard Childress Racing team met with the media at the ranch owned by former world champion bull rider Jerome Davis to talk about the different roles and the upcoming Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
“I have a great team at RCR,” Dillon said about balancing the different roles. “My dad has taken over some of the contract stuff as I’ve had to get in the simulator and focus on the race car. I’ve got to do a lot of the fun parts like looking at the stats for the bull riding team and all that. You just have to balance it the best you can.”
Dillon is a three-time NASCAR Cup Series winner with wins in major events at Charlotte, Texas and the 2018 Daytona 500. He is also a former Xfinity Series and Truck Series champion. Furthermore, he is a former winner of the Food City 300 Xfinity Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway, and a Crate Late Model winner in the Bristol Dirt Nationals.
“Bristol is a blast, challenging and aggressive,” Dillon said. “If you could equate a race track to a bull ride, it’s Bristol. You’re really having to bear down because of how much load it takes on your body. The harder you drive it, sometimes it rewards you. I had a blast driving the dirt race earlier this year, but the Bristol Night Race is something we all look forward to. The Bristol Night Race is a crown jewel race to me.”
Dillon has qualified for the NASCAR playoffs four times over his career. To make it a fifth time, he faces a must-win in Saturday’s Coke Zero 400 at Daytona. Like the bull riders, there are times a race car driver must put himself in an uncomfortable situation to come through in the big moments.
“There are positions you don’t want to put yourself in, but you know you’ve got to if you want to advance,” he said. “A bull rider goes through that over the eight seconds every time. He puts himself in a compromised position because he knows if can hold on, he can get the reward.”
REALITY STAR
He is also featured, along with his wife plus crew member Paul Swann and his wife, in the new reality television show, “Austin Dillon, Life in the Fast Lane,” on the USA Network. The show is based on the friendship of the four and a look into their lives at and away from the track.
“It’s been fun. I was nervous the first couple of weeks because I hate watching myself,” he said. “I’m really proud of what we’ve created with ‘Life in the Fast Lane.’ The producer did a great job with it, making a fun, family-friendly show. I wanted it to be a show where we could be ourselves and show our faith and having fun.”
COWBOYS GM
Dillon, whose family grew up raising Angus cattle, has learned a whole new aspect in a new role as general manager of the Carolina Cowboys, a Professional Bull Riders team based out of Winston-Salem.
The race car driver first became a fan of bull riding by attending events with his grandfather growing up. Since teaming up with former PRCA World Champion Jerome Davis, he has taken his interest in the sport to a whole new level.
He also uses lessons learned in playing fantasy football in the role as general manager. He was able to pull off a big trade like one seen in the stick-and-ball sports. Dillon talked about the passion he has for the sport.
“If I do anything, I’m going all-in,” Dillon said. “It’s like these riders go all-in every time and sell out eight seconds. We have to make sure we put on a great event at Winston-Salem.”