Coming off the biggest victory of his racing career, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. would love to get down and dirty to win again.

Stenhouse, driver of the No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet, opened the season by winning the Daytona 500, the biggest race in NASCAR. Now, he would relish breaking through with a win at Bristol Motor Speedway, a place that’s yielded him four second-place finishes.

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

