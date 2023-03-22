Coming off the biggest victory of his racing career, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. would love to get down and dirty to win again.
Stenhouse, driver of the No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet, opened the season by winning the Daytona 500, the biggest race in NASCAR. Now, he would relish breaking through with a win at Bristol Motor Speedway, a place that’s yielded him four second-place finishes.
The 35-year-old, who grew up in Olive Branch, Mississippi, has two NASCAR Cup Series runner-up efforts on the Bristol concrete. He also finished second to Joey Logano at the 2021 Food City Dirt Race, where the NASCAR tour comes back on April 9.
“Now that the 500 is off the win list, Bristol is definitely the next one,” said Stenhouse, who also has a second-place finish in an Xfinity Series race at Bristol. “The dirt race, the night race, I would love to take a win at Bristol. I’ve been so close in both series and have been up front a lot.
“Bristol is by far my favorite track I go to. Hopefully, we can get it done on the dirt.”
Stenhouse has an extensive dirt background. He’s one of only eight drivers to win in NASCAR’s premier series as well as USAC Silver Crown, National Sprint Car and National Midget Series.
Some of the other names on the list include: Mario Andretti, Jeff Gordon and Tony Stewart. When it comes to Bristol, however, Stenhouse does prefer the paved surface.
“I enjoy the dirt, but I enjoy the Bristol concrete the best of any race track,” he said. “The dirt has its own characteristics. The first year, I thought it was more technical and tricky. The guys had it more dialed in last year. Throughout the field, everybody was pretty aggressive.
“I would like to think my dirt background gives me a little advantage, but these cars are so different from the sprint cars I grew up racing. There’s still the dirt aspect where you’re able to adapt to the different conditions.”
At other tracks, drivers will often go to the different manufacturer’s simulators. Stenhouse doesn’t believe that helps with the dirt track because of the changing conditions. It’s more of trying to figure out a high-banked race track with not a lot of grip.
All three of Stenhouse’s NASCAR Cup Series wins have come on the plate tracks, including Daytona in July 2017. While the summer win on the Florida track was special, it doesn’t hold the same prestige of winning the season-opening race.
“Nothing compares to winning the Daytona 500 and all the media that comes after it,” Stenhouse said. “It’s been special, a lot of work, but a lot of fun. The victory lane for that race is unlike any other. You appreciate it, understand it and want to get back there.”
It was a huge win for Stenhouse and his current team as many crew members had never won at the Cup level. The victory gave them plenty of confidence, while now the focus is more on becoming consistent at every race track.
Part of that has been reuniting with Mike Kelley, his crew chief when Stenhouse won two Xfinity Series championships. Looking ahead to the Food City Dirt Race, Stenhouse isn’t surprised that Logano and Kyle Busch, two drivers with limited experience racing on the clay, won the first two versions.
“I feel like we race with the 36 best drivers in the country,” Stenhouse said. “They are all good in different disciplines of racing and perform well in different scenarios. I feel this is more of a short-track race with less grip than a sprint car race, so I’m not shocked at all.”