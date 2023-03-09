Kaulig Racing announced Thursday that dirt late model star Jonathan Davenport will drive the No. 13 Chevrolet in the Food City Dirt Race on Sunday, April 9.

It will be the NASCAR debut for Davenport, a three-time Lucas Oil Series national champion. Nicknamed “Superman,” the 39-year-old Georgia driver collected 24 wins and over $2 million in earnings in 2022.

