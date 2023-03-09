Kaulig Racing announced Thursday that dirt late model star Jonathan Davenport will drive the No. 13 Chevrolet in the Food City Dirt Race on Sunday, April 9.
It will be the NASCAR debut for Davenport, a three-time Lucas Oil Series national champion. Nicknamed “Superman,” the 39-year-old Georgia driver collected 24 wins and over $2 million in earnings in 2022.
He won the XR Super Series point standings. He is a two-time winner in Super Late Models on Bristol’s dirt surface, holding off NASCAR champion Kyle Larson to win each time.
He also scored a record-breaking $1,002,022 for his win at Eldora (Ohio) Speedway last season. Now he’s ready to tackle America’s most popular racing series.
“This is literally a dream come true for me. I’ll get to race against the best race car drivers in the world and will get to do it at one of my favorite race tracks,” Davenport said. “I have a lot to learn, but have two great teammates in AJ Allmendinger and Justin Haley to learn from. We started working on this last October during the ROVAL weekend in Charlotte. To see it come to fruition is absolutely amazing.”
Davenport already has four wins and 13 top-10 finishes in 17 starts in 2023.
Chris Rice, president of Kaulig Racing, talked about Davenport joining the team.
“Jonathan Davenport is an all-time favorite of mine because of how well he has done in his dirt racing career,” Rice said. “I’m super excited to have his side of dirt racing intermix with NASCAR and see what he can do in one of our Kaulig Racing Chevrolets. He’s a great guy and a great racer.”