KNOXVILLE — Jonathan Davenport has earned the nickname “Superman” for his record-setting performances in a dirt late model car.
The Blairsville, Georgia, racer doesn’t expect to becoming “Clark Kent” when he makes his NASCAR Cup Series debut in the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 9.
Davenport, 39, will be the driver of the No. 13 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet when the Cup Series makes its only appearance on dirt this season. For Davenport, he feels confident a good day is ahead after talking with his teammates.
“I’ve got some good teammates with Justin Haley and A.J. Allmendinger, and good support from Kaulig Racing,” Davenport said Wednesday during a BMS media appearance at Maple Hall in Knoxville. “There are so many people who believe in me and aren’t going to let me fail.”
He pointed out that Haley has significant dirt experience in a modified car. Davenport, a two-time winner on Bristol’s dirt surface in a Super Late Model, knows a huge challenge is the much heavier and slower stock car. It’s not purpose-built for the dirt like his late model where the rear tire will often raise off the ground.
“The biggest challenges are adapting to the car and learning how the Cup guys race,” Davenport said. “You go to different series, and everybody races a little different. It’s been so long since I’ve been able to race so close to a car. Our cars are very aero dependent and you have to make yourself really wide when you’re out front and when you’re behind, you have to figure how to pass before you get to them. It’s a different way of racing.”
Davenport, a three-time Lucas Oil Series national champion and five time winner of the prestigious World 100, started in go-karts. He won his first race and was hooked on driving. He advanced to Mini Stocks on dirt and then Legends cars on asphalt.
He raced asphalt late models, but the last two decades has been in dirt late models. He was the most successful dirt racer in the world last year with winnings over $2 million. But like many, the NASCAR Cup Series is the pinnacle of the sport.
“It’s always been a dream to race NASCAR if you’re a race car driver from a small town in Georgia,” Davenport said. “It’s the best opportunity I’ve ever had to do something like this. With my dirt team, it’s the best team I’ve been with hands down. It’s a dream come true to do this.”
He has been studying film and working out to be physically and mentally prepared for a 3 1/2 hour race. There is the factor of representing the dirt racing community, but he’s trying not to put too much pressure on himself.
He has been welcomed by the Cup Series regulars. NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott lived for a while in Davenport’s hometown of Blairsville, Georgia and Chase Elliott acknowledged him racing at Bristol on twitter.
Davenport is friends with a few of the Cup drivers, especially 2021 NASCAR champion Kyle Larson, who has dueled for victories at both Bristol and nearby Volunteer Speedway.
“I texted back and forth with Kyle Larson, Ricky Stenhouse and Corey LaJoie,” he said. “I’ve got quite a few guys I know in the Cup world from past experiences. Mark Martin is a business partner of Lance Landers, my part-owner in the dirt late models. We’re all buddies and they want to see me do well. Kyle wants me to do well and carry the banner for all the dirt-track racing people.”