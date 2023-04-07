BRISTOL — Three NASCAR Cup Series drivers are scheduled to race in Saturday’s Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway, although one’s chances will be dependent on the weather.

Two-time and defending NASCAR champion Joey Logano is slated to compete in the No. 66 ThorSport Ford. However if the rain holds on longer than expected, Logano would not have the owners points to qualify for the Craftsman Truck Series race.

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

