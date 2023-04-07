Ben Rhodes (99), Joey Logano (54), Stewart Frieson (52) and Parker Kligerman (75) lead the field at the start of the NASCAR Truck Series auto race Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Fire spreads over Zane Smith’s truck following his celebratory burnout after winning a NASCAR Truck Series auto race at Circuit of the Americas in March in Austin, Texas. Smith is the defending series champion.
BRISTOL — Three NASCAR Cup Series drivers are scheduled to race in Saturday’s Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway, although one’s chances will be dependent on the weather.
Two-time and defending NASCAR champion Joey Logano is slated to compete in the No. 66 ThorSport Ford. However if the rain holds on longer than expected, Logano would not have the owners points to qualify for the Craftsman Truck Series race.
If the forecast is accurate, it shouldn’t be an issue with the rain predicted to move out by late morning, well before the heat races and the feature start time at 8 p.m.
William Byron will drive the No. 51 Kyle Busch Motorsports Chevrolet, a return to the KBM team. Driving for the team in 2016, Byron led the series with seven victories and 727 laps led. If he wins Saturday’s race, it would be a milestone 100th Truck Series victory for the organization.
Team owner Kyle Busch collected the organization’s 99th win at Las Vegas in March.
Chase Briscoe, who competed in a Super Late Model race on Thursday at Volunteer Speedway, will drive an AM Racing Ford, while another interloper is dirt racing star Jonathan Davenport, who will be piloting a Spire Motorsports Chevrolet.
Although it’s an impressive trio from the Cup Series, it’s hard to bet against the Truck Series regulars.
Defending series champion Zane Smith has gotten off to a strong start with wins on two entirely different tracks. Smith, driver of the No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford, won the season opener on the Daytona superspeedway and then on the Circuit of the Americas road course.
Ty Majeski, driver of the No. 98 ThorSport Ford, won on the Bristol concrete in September. He leads the traditional points standings with four top-10 finishes in the first five races. His teammate, Ben Rhodes in the No. 99 Ford, is the defending race champion and one who has proclaimed that he actually prefers racing on Bristol’s dirt surface over the concrete.
Two other drivers have victories this season. Christian Eckes drove the No. 19 Chevrolet to the win at Atlanta, which races more like a superspeedway. Carson Hocevar came through late-race chaos to win the most recent Truck Series race at Texas.
Three-time series champion Matt Crafton has experience racing dirt modifieds, although not to the extent of Stewart Friesen, who has over 200 feature wins on dirt tracks. Friesen’s wife, Jessica, also is attempting to qualify for Saturday’s race.
Other Truck Series drivers off to solid starts include: veteran Grant Enfinger and young drivers Chase Purdy and Corey Heim. Nick Sanchez was in prime position to win at Texas before a late caution.
Qualifying races for the Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt are scheduled for 4:30 p.m.