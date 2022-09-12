Paul Swan is the most well-known crew member at Richard Childress Racing since gasman Chocolate Myers.
Swan, a tire carrier on the No. 3 Chevrolet, has become famous through the reality television show, “Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane.” Originally from Wisconsin, he was a middle linebacker on the Bowling Green football team before starting a new career in NASCAR.
He joined RCR in June 2014 and formed a friendship with Dillon playing pick-up basketball. They became good friends in 2015 and married their wives, a pair of former Tennessee Titans cheerleaders who were best friends.
Swan explained during a recent visit to the team’s shop that it was his wife, Mariel, and Austin’s wife, Whitney, who opened the door for them to be on television.
“The girls were both on ‘Racing Wives’ on CMT in 2018, me and Austin would appear every once in a while,” he said. “The producers on the show saw us four and the dynamic between us. They thought it would make a good TV show. They pitched it to USA (Network) and they loved it. That’s how the TV show started.”
While it can be long days, time consuming with hours of filming often pared down to minutes, Swan said it’s been worth it. It’s made him much more recognizable to the NASCAR fan base.
“I don’t know if I would call myself a TV star, but it’s a lot of fun watching our bond, our relationships and all the fun things we did,” he said. “It’s cool going to the track now and meeting new people. They come up how they love the show. It’s great that the fans like it and enjoy it.”
However, his primary job is being a crewman. Dillon won the regular-season finale in Daytona to make the 16-driver Cup Series playoff and needs another good run during Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway to advance in the playoffs.
Swan said his athletic background as someone who participated in football, basketball and track is crucial, especially with pit stops getting faster with one lug nut now. The team has its own pit stop shop away from the mechanics who prepare the car.
In the old days, those mechanics would double as the pit crew, while the modern crews have plenty of former college football and basketball players.
“There has been an influx of former athletes in the pit crews and they’re doing a great job. It’s definitely a shift the last couple of years and especially this year with athletes on pit road,” Swan said. “The athleticism, the agility of football and basketball players, it takes the strength and balance to do this effectively and do it fast. You don’t see that with your average Joe.”