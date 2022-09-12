DSC_0406.JPG

Paul Swan, crew member for the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing team, cuts a promo for the reality TV show ‘Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane.’

 JEFF BIRCHFIELD/Johnson City Press

Paul Swan is the most well-known crew member at Richard Childress Racing since gasman Chocolate Myers.

Swan, a tire carrier on the No. 3 Chevrolet, has become famous through the reality television show, “Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane.” Originally from Wisconsin, he was a middle linebacker on the Bowling Green football team before starting a new career in NASCAR.

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

