NASCAR Talladega Auto Racing

Ross Chastain celebrates in victory lane after his Cup Series win at Talladega in April. Chastain is ninth in the points race with eight races remaining.

 Butch Dill/AP file

The watermelon farmer has upset the apple cart in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Ross Chastain scored a first career win at The Circuit of the Americas in March and added a second win at Talladega in April. Along the way, he’s ruffled a few feathers, particularly drivers on the Joe Gibbs Racing team who have created the term, “chastained,” after run-ins with the driver of the No. 1 Chevrolet.

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

