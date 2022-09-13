The watermelon farmer has upset the apple cart in the NASCAR Cup Series.
Ross Chastain scored a first career win at The Circuit of the Americas in March and added a second win at Talladega in April. Along the way, he’s ruffled a few feathers, particularly drivers on the Joe Gibbs Racing team who have created the term, “chastained,” after run-ins with the driver of the No. 1 Chevrolet.
Heading into Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, his car owner, Justin Marks, doesn’t apologize for Chastain’s aggressive driving. In fact, he has another theory why he’s become such a polarizing figure among the top drivers.
“That aggression, fire and hunger are going to carry him to the heights in this sport,” Marks said during an appearance on the Dale Jr. Download. “I told him, ‘You’re not necessarily doing anything wrong by going out there fighting. You’ve just entered a chat that you’re not welcome in.’ All of sudden, he’s there racing these guys every single week.”
While Chastain has been controversial to some, others have embraced the aggressive driver, whose style has been compared to that of former Daytona 500 champion Ernie Irvan. Many fans like Chastain’s blue-collar roots as an eighth-generation watermelon farmer.
They appreciate his old-school journey of rising through the short tracks and then driving for some underfunded teams before filling in for an injured Ryan Newman at Roush-Fenway Racing in 2020. He had proven to be a winner in the NASCAR Truck Series for Niece Motorsports and the Xfinity Series for Ganassi Racing and Kaulig Racing.
It led to his big break as a Ganassi Cup Series driver in 2021, when he posted eight top-10 finishes and placed 20th in the season-ending point standings.
Marks and entertainer Pitbull formed Trackhouse Racing and bought the No. 1 team from Ganassi. They made the decision to stick with Chastain, even though he was yet to win at that point at the Cup level.
After his second Cup Series win, Chastain said he still feels like the driver of an underfunded car in the Xfinity Series. Besides the change in equipment, Chastain also talked about his maturity as a driver, which allowed him to win races on last-lap passes.
“Two years ago, I did not win either of those races, because I made aggressive moves and either cycled myself at Talladega back to 15th, or at COTA I wheel-hopped and went off the track — or crashed into somebody or spun myself,” he said. “There were opportunities in both of those races to take ourselves out and it didn’t happen.
“Now there have been other races this year that small mistakes added up to us not winning and we had the same opportunity to. I’m not perfect. I’m human. There’s mistakes and we’ve had a great start to the season and stats look great, but there’s mistakes in there that I’ve also learned from this year.”
Chastain has rewarded the Trackhouse owners’ faith in him by putting the No. 1 Chevrolet up front often this season. He had scored 10 top-five and 15 top-10 finishes through the first 28 races.
Now he comes to Bristol, where he finished second to Chase Briscoe in the 2020 Food City 300 Xfinity Series race. While his best finish on the Bristol concrete was 14th in last year’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race, he ranks it at the top of places to race.
“Bristol concrete is my favorite track and the Bristol Night Race is a bucket-list item that every person in the world should come see,” he said. “It’s unlike anything else I’ve ever watched in my life. To watch it, let alone race in it and compete there, it’s amazing.”