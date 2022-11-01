Two former NASCAR champions and two new contenders create an in- teresting dynamic in the 2022 Champ- ionship 4 race at Phoenix Raceway.
Chase Elliott and Joey Logano are going for their second NASCAR Cup Series titles while Christopher Bell and Ross Chastain are making their first-ever appearances among the “Championship 4.”
Elliott, the driver of the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, has to be the odds-on favorite. Going for his second NASCAR championship in the last three seasons, Elliott led the point standings for a large part of the year. He also finished with a series-best five wins and 20 top-10 finishes.
The son of NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott and the 2014 Xfinity Series champion has already amassed 18 wins over his short Cup Series career. The 26-year-old is with the dominant team in NASCAR over the last 30 years as Hendrick Motorsports has 13 championships — seven with Jimmie Johnson, four with Jeff Gordon and one each with Terry Labonte and Elliott.
Elliott’s track record at Phoenix includes his win in the 2020 championship race and eight top-10 finishes in 13 starts. If the cautions had worked out differently, there’s a possibility the Georgia driver could be going for a third straight title as he led 94 laps in the 2021 race before losing to teammate Kyle Larson.
Logano, the 2018 champion, leads all drivers with five “Championship 4” appearances. He has two wins, seven top-five and 15 top-10 finishes in 27 Phoenix starts. Car owner Roger Penske has three wins, the other in 1998 by driver Rusty Wallace when the NASCAR team was known as Penske Racing South.
The odds in favor of Logano include the fact the 32-year-old Connecticut native is the most experienced driver of the four, having posted 506 career starts and 30 career wins.
Logano, driver of the No. 22 Team Penske Ford, scored three wins and racked up 16 top-10 finishes over the first 35 races. Those numbers don’t include Logano starting the season with a win in exhibition Busch Clash at the L.A. Coliseum.
Bell has come through at the biggest moments with “walk-off” wins at the Charlotte Roval and Martinsville. The driver of the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota has struggled some at Phoenix as a pair of ninth-place finishes represent his best showings in five starts.
He’s yet to lead a lap at the uniquely-shaped, 1-mile track, but the 27-year-old Oklahoma driver is in just his third season of Cup Series racing. His win Sunday at Martinsville was his third of the season and the fourth of his career.
It has often been feast or famine in the playoffs. He opened with three straight top-five finishes and scored the two wins. On the other hand, Bell posted 34th-place finishes at Texas and Las Vegas.
Finally, there is Chastain, whose epic move riding the outside wall to move from 10th to fifth on the final half-lap is being lauded as the single greatest move in NASCAR history. In his breakout campaign, the driver of the No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet has 20 top-10 finishes, matching Elliott for the most this season.
Both of Chastain’s two career wins came earlier this year, although those occurred way back in March (Circuit of the Americas) and April (Talladega). However, he comes in with plenty of momentum with Martinsville supplying his third straight top-five finish. His 14 top-five finishes this season lead all drivers.
He’s the biggest longshot of all the drivers, but that’s been the case all season for Chastain and Trackhouse Racing. Maybe they will come up with another unforgettable moment and pull off the upset.
CHEROKEE RACE PARK
A pair of Elizabethton drivers won over the weekend at Cherokee Race Park.
Todd McKinney captured the Pro victory in his yellow AMC Spirit as final-round opponent Scotty Fields’ car broke. Danny Avery Jr. was the No Box winner in his green Chevy Camaro with John Isom the runner-up at the 1/8-mile Rogersville drag strip.
Jada Davis was the Junior Dragster winner with Keaton Lumpkins her final-round opponent.
Cherokee Race Park is hosting a budget race Saturday with a $25 entry. It’s a $800 guaranteed purse for Pro and No Box with $10 spectator fee. Gates open at 10 a.m. with time trails to start at noon, followed by racing.