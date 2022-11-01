Two former NASCAR champions and two new contenders create an in- teresting dynamic in the 2022 Champ- ionship 4 race at Phoenix Raceway.

Chase Elliott and Joey Logano are going for their second NASCAR Cup Series titles while Christopher Bell and Ross Chastain are making their first-ever appearances among the “Championship 4.”

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

