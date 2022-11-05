Danny Casteel celebrates his win at Kingsport Speedway in July. Casteel ended up with four wins over the season to win his championship. He won at Kingsport, then the next race at the famed Hickory Motor Speedway. Later, he added victories in South Carolina and a final one in Virginia.
After 53 years in racing, Danny Casteel is a champion. The 71-year-old Johnson City racer recently wrapped up the Southeast Vintage Outlaws tour championship.
“When I started all this in 1969, I didn’t think anything about it,” Casteel said. “I couldn’t have imagined to still be doing it 53 years later, let alone win a title.”
All those years ago, Casteel started out with a 1955 Chevrolet. He now runs a pair of cars, his blue No. 41 car, which he wheeled to the championship, and another No. 41 car, a white Chevrolet Impala he drives in other vintage races.
Casteel ended up with four wins over the season to win his championship. He won at his home track at Kingsport Speedway, then the next race at the famed Hickory Motor Speedway. Later, he added victories in South Carolina and a final one in Virginia when the first-place finisher was disqualified.
More than the wins and even the championship, Casteel still loves the feeling when he gets behind the wheel of one of his race cars. The open-wheel car has a 358 cubic-inch engine that has provided the power needed to get around the different tracks.
“This year, everything has just come together. It seems like we’ve had a good car every race,” Casteel said. “Paul Thorne over in North Carolina built us a super engine. Mike and David Blevins have helped maintain everything throughout the season. It all just fell in place.”
He is frequently asked when he’s going to hang up his helmet. It’s a question to which Casteel doesn’t honestly know the answer. He will likely scale back and not race as much as he did this season.
“I don’t know how much longer I’m going to do it,” Casteel said. “I think I’m going to be more selective of where I run, when I run. I don’t want it to become too stressful. The championship hasn’t really sunk it yet. I really didn’t expect it to happen, but we got those two wins and then had top finishes the rest of the year.”