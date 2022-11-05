After 53 years in racing, Danny Casteel is a champion. The 71-year-old Johnson City racer recently wrapped up the Southeast Vintage Outlaws tour championship.

“When I started all this in 1969, I didn’t think anything about it,” Casteel said. “I couldn’t have imagined to still be doing it 53 years later, let alone win a title.”

