FILE - Kyle Busch, left, jokes with team owner Joe Gibbs, right, in victory lane after winning the pole position for Sunday's NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 auto race at Lowe's Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C., Thursday, May 22, 2008. At bottom right are Ty Gibbs, left, and Colin Alpera, right. Kyle Busch will move to Richard Childress Racing next season, ending a 15-year career with Joe Gibbs Racing because the team could not come to terms with NASCAR's only active multiple Cup champion. Busch will drive the No. 3 Chevrolet for Childress in an announcement made Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at the NASCAR Hall of Fame. (AP Photo/Terry Renna, File)
FILE - Kyle Busch, left, jokes with team owner Joe Gibbs, right, in victory lane after winning the pole position for Sunday's NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 auto race at Lowe's Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C., Thursday, May 22, 2008. At bottom right are Ty Gibbs, left, and Colin Alpera, right. Kyle Busch will move to Richard Childress Racing next season, ending a 15-year career with Joe Gibbs Racing because the team could not come to terms with NASCAR's only active multiple Cup champion. Busch will drive the No. 3 Chevrolet for Childress in an announcement made Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at the NASCAR Hall of Fame. (AP Photo/Terry Renna, File)
The saga of Kyle Busch not being able to reach an agreement with Joe Gibbs Racing and ultimately signing with Richard Childress Racing dominated much of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season.
Heading into the 2023 season, the question is whether the two-time NASCAR champion can have the same performance in the No. 8 RCR Chevrolet that he enjoyed so many seasons in the No. 18 JGR Toyota.
From first glance, it might appear the move to the Childress team would be a step back for the 37-year-old Las Vegas driver. RCR’s last Cup Series championship was in 1994 with Dale Earnhardt behind the wheel of the black No. 3 Chevrolet.
Fifty-five of Busch’s 60 career wins, which ties him with Kevin Harvick for the most among active drivers, came behind the wheel of the No. 18 Gibbs machines. Since Harvick left RCR in 2014, the organization has just eight wins over those nine seasons.
A closer look, however, reveals that four of RCR’s wins were in 2022 with three for Tyler Reddick in the No. 8 car. Meanwhile, Busch has struggled in the No. 18 since winning his second title in 2019. He has four wins over the last three seasons with his only victory occurring in 2022 at the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol — after leaders Reddick and Chase Briscoe spun out on the final lap.
Most agree the change of scenery is good for Busch, a nine-time winner at Bristol Motor Speedway. He’s certainly motivated with new teammate Austin Dillon revealing how Busch has frequently shown up at the shop, which provides extra incentive to the crew.
There is hope within the organization that Busch will also elevate Dillon to a level he’s never been. Dillon owns four career wins, including the 2018 Daytona 500. Furthermore, he has made the NASCAR playoffs five times — but has yet to advance past the second round.
However, Dillon outperformed Busch at the end of the 2022 season with an 11th-place finish in the point standings. He posted a strong fourth-place run at Homestead and a pair of 10th-place finishes at Las Vegas and the Charlotte Roval. Busch had a pair of third-place finishes at Las Vegas and the Roval, but had six finishes of 20th or worse in the playoff races.
Still, Busch is a proven winner and he has the extra motivation of chasing one of NASCAR’s iconic records. He is currently tied with Richard Petty for winning a race in 18 consecutive seasons. A victory in 2023 would give Busch sole possession of the record.
Over the next couple of weeks, we will take a look at some of the other driver changes for the 2023 season — including seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson’s return to NASCAR for five races after the last couple of years in IndyCar.
LARSON RACING AGAIN AT BULLS GAP
Bulls Gap will be the site of the Kyle Larson presents FloRacing Late Model Challenge at Volunteer Speedway on Thursday, April 6.
Along with the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion, there are many nationally-known Super Late Model drivers expected to compete at the event.
Volunteer Speedway is going to be the focus of the dirt racing world with two weeks prior, the XR SuperSeries $100,000-to-win race.