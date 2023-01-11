Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kevin Harvick, Jeff Burton and Justin Marks were announced as the new owners of the CARS Tour on Monday, but can the big names save asphalt Late Model racing in the South?
There’s an irony in the big NASCAR names taking over the tour. Drivers from NASCAR’s weekly racing series haven’t had much success reaching stock car’s top series in recent years.
Case in point, look at former Kingsport Speedway champion Chad Finchum. His only forays into the NASCAR Cup or Xfinity Series have been in cars where he has no chance of being competitive. It’s understandable with the success of drivers like Jeff Gordon and Tony Stewart a generation ago, and Kyle Larson now, that car owners have looked to the USAC open wheel ranks.
When a driver has made it through stock car racing ranks to the top series, it’s often been through the NASCAR East Series. That’s the case with Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, Austin Dillon, Bubba Wallace and others.
The CARS Tour release mentioned Harrison Burton, Ty Gibbs and William Byron as drivers who competed in the series. Even in their cases, the NASCAR touring series is where they made their names.
Denny Hamlin is one of the Cup drivers to come through the NASCAR Weekly Series and that was two decades ago. It helps explain some of the low car counts at the weekly tracks. Those tracks continue to struggle; historic Greenville-Pickens (S.C.) Speedway, which has been in operation since 1955, is in danger of being shut down for good.
With the CARS Tour, it’s definitely good to have the big names taking over ownership from former owner Jack McNelly. It was McNelly who first talked to Earnhardt, who has been a car owner in the series, about taking it over.
Earnhardt shared it with Burton, who suggested he also talk to Harvick. With the success of Trackhouse Racing, Harvick thought it was good idea to get Marks involved. Earnhardt said in the press release they aren’t trying to make major changes to the series at the moment, but are bringing marketing and other expertise.
“My passion is just trying to help short-track racing, much like Kevin said, the identity of the series won’t change,” Earnhardt said. “We just want to give it the opportunity to continue to grow and be successful, and I think we have an incredible team put together with everyone here.”
Burton mentioned the importance that veterans of the series continue to compete as it helps develop the younger talent. One goal is to have more drivers from the asphalt Late Model ranks make it to NASCAR’s higher levels.
“Giving the young drivers a chance to understand how to race with some more experienced drivers is really important — that’s part of this process, too,” Burton said. “Having some older drivers and even part of this group being able to say to younger drivers, ‘We aren’t going to do that here. That’s not how we race,’ and having a chance to mentor some of those drivers.”
Earnhardt added, “We hope this series is looked at as a place where you can get recognition to get future opportunities.”
One challenge is keeping the series economical, although Earnhardt points to the nature of the car and many common pieces each possesses. There’s a goal to work with engine and chassis builders to keep it affordable. The travel isn’t too much of an issue with each of the tracks located in the Carolinas and Virginia within three hours of Charlotte.
Earnhardt said he hopes the big names will encourage more investment into the series and asphalt Late Model racing in general. He added NASCAR officials have been supportive of the new group’s involvement and said they have a new focus on grassroots racing.
KINGSPORT SPEEDWAY MALL SHOW
One of the most popular off-season events will return Feb. 18 as Kingsport Speedway hosts its annual display of cars at The Mall at Johnson City.
The Kingsport Speedway Mall Show, held the day before the Daytona 500, offers fans much needed excitement heading into the season. The season opener at the 3/8-mile concrete oval is scheduled for Saturday, March 25.
The second race of the season is also on a Saturday before the schedule shifts to its regular Friday night program.
STARS COMING TO LONESOME PINE
Former NASCAR champion Bobby Labonte and former Daytona 500 winner Ryan Newman are among the entries for the SMART Modified tour race at Lonesome Pine Motorsports Park on March 18.
Labonte was a two-time winner on the tour in 2021 on his way to winning rookie of the year. Newman won in a Modified at North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway last August.