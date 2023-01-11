Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kevin Harvick, Jeff Burton and Justin Marks were announced as the new owners of the CARS Tour on Monday, but can the big names save asphalt Late Model racing in the South?

There’s an irony in the big NASCAR names taking over the tour. Drivers from NASCAR’s weekly racing series haven’t had much success reaching stock car’s top series in recent years.

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

