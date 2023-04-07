BRISTOL — Kyle Busch has mastered Bristol Motor Speedway no matter which NASCAR machine.
He has 23 wins — nine in the Cup Series, nine in the Xfinity Series and five in the Truck Series. In the Cup Series alone, he has won in the Car of Tomorrow, the Gen 6 car and now the Next Gen car.
Even the track surface hasn’t been able to stop him. He won on the old concrete surface, then when it was repaved last season at the Food City Dirt Race. He compared Bristol to another high-banked race track in Indiana, on which he competed when racing late models.
“I feel like last year’s win at the Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt race was pretty significant in the fact that I think I’ve won on every configuration that I’ve raced on at Bristol Motor Speedway,” Busch said. “It’s just a really fun track and I really love going there. It reminds me of one of my favorite tracks growing up, Winchester Speedway.”
Still, the Food City Dirt Race is the only time all season the Cup Series races on a dirt surface. A big tool in a current driver’s arsenal is time spent on race simulators. However, it’s not as effective for the dirt race as other tracks.
Busch has instead tried to gain more laps in other cars — when he competed in the FloRacing Late Model Challenge on Thursday at Volunteer Speedway.
“I don’t really do anything special to prepare for the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt race,” he said. “The biggest thing is just having dirt experience throughout the year of different vehicles and sliding them around and knowing where the grip is, where it isn’t, and following the ever-changing conditions as the track deteriorates over time.
"It’s more about how good of a dirt racer you are and how good your team is at knowing what adjustments to make to the car during different points of the race or the weekend.”
That team is the next question for Busch. Can he win driving the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet after years of being behind the wheel of the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota? Busch won earlier this season in the No. 8 car at California for his 61st career Cup Series victory. It ranks him first among active drivers and ninth on NASCAR’s all-time win list.
Getting that 62nd win Sunday won’t be easy, especially in the NextGen car, which has forced the racers to adjust their driving styles on the dirt.
“Last year, we saw Chase Briscoe shifting a lot and he was doing a really good job of getting that to work for him,” Busch said. “I tried it and couldn’t get it to work for me. That just throws another wrench into the plan of if you shift or if you don’t shift. You really want to have good drive off.
“Drive off is the biggest thing where you feel like you can make time and make passes. You try to set up your passes coming off the corner and then do a slide job into the next corner, but it doesn’t always work well. Trying to find momentum but yet having overall grip all the way around is key to Bristol dirt.”