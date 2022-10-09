BLOUNTVILLE — Matthew Burkeen was overcome with emotion when the reality of the moment set in.
The Yamaha rider from Cary, North Carolina, won the most prestigious race of his career and the most meaningful for him personally. He honored the memory of one of his closest friends Sunday by leading wire-to-wire in the sixth annual Cody Gragg Memorial Race at the Vurbmoto Top Gun Showdown at Muddy Creek Raceway.
Gragg, who was killed traveling to a race with his father Chris, was once a roommate of Burkeen’s at the South of the Border motocross complex in South Carolina. In addition to the emotional part of the victory, Burkeen took home nearly $8,000 in prize money.
“It’s the biggest race I’ve ever won for obvious reasons,” Burkeen said. “I’ve never been so happy to see a checkered flag. Six laps seemed like 60. It’s a lot of money and I do these races to try to make my living. But Cody and Chris were good friends of mine and it means so much to do it for them. I’ve won a lot of races, but this is the biggest one my whole life.”
Burkeen, who competes on the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross tour, had to hold off perhaps the strongest field of contenders ever to compete at the Top Gun Showdown.
Connecticut rider Chris Canning made a couple of daring passes to finish runner-up. Two-time defending race champion Kyle Bitterman from South Carolina took third with 2019 race winner Luke Neese from North Carolina was fourth. Indiana rider Ezra Hastings rounded out the top five.
California racer Brandon Scharer was sixth, and local favorite Mike Brown from Bluff City finished seventh on a Husqvarna. Racers from Georgia, Oklahoma and Virginia took the other top-10 positions in a field of 40 riders.
“I looked behind me and I saw the last two former winners behind me,” Burkeen said. “Not just them, the top 10, top 15, the talent was so deep, it was a pleasure to battle with those guys. To go out and win it, I can’t believe it. It was the strongest field I can ever remember. This means so much, my favorite race of the year.”
PRO RACES
Maryland rider Justin Rodbell rode his Husqvarna to the win in the 450 Pro race. Brown got out to the early lead in the second moto, but finished fourth. Scharer won the moto and finished second overall. Neese, Brown and Oklahoma rider Chase Marquier rounded out the top five.
Scharer captured the 250 Pro victory, holding off a hard charge from Neese in a tight finish. Canning was third, followed by Brown and Rodbell.
LOCAL 1-2 FINISHES
Brown raced the No. 3 Husqvarna to the win in the 40+ class and Piney Flats rider Hans Neel finished second on his KTM. Neel also posted a third-place finish in the 30+ race. Kingsport’s Logan McConnell held off a persistent challenge from Ohio rider James Justice to win in the 25+ class.
Johnson City’s Lindsay Britt was second to Shelby Rolen from Blaine in the Women’s race. On the opposite ends of the age spectrum, Eddie Branch from Bristol was victorious in 60+ and Jayden Hefney from Telford was runner-up in a pair of 51cc divisions.
Carson Eads from Kingsport placed second in both the 250 B and Open B classes. Watauga rider Dakota Wilson took runner-up honors in the 450 D class.