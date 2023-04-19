GLADEVILLE — The Bristol Night Race was No. 1 on the list for Chris Buescher.
In the moments following his win in the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway last September, the driver of the No. 17 RFK Racing Ford commented it was even bigger for him than winning the Daytona 500, considered NASCAR’s most prestigious event.
At a Wednesday appearance at Nashville Superspeedway, the Prosper, Texas, native doubled down on his comments.
“That was my bucket list race,” Buescher said. “It was bigger than the Daytona 500, the Coke 600. Bristol is my favorite race track and a place I’ve always looked forward to going to. It was awesome to get that win there for RFK Racing, a great momentum boost for our company.”
While it was a time of celebration, it was also heartbreak for team co-owner Brad Keselowski, who led the race with 50 laps to go before a flat tire ended his chances of winning. Buescher was able to close the deal as he led 169 of the race’s 500 laps overall.
Buescher, 30, pointed out he had been with the team, then known as Roush-Fenway Racing, since he was 16 years old. He knows most of the people who work in the Concord, North Carolina, shop and was glad to share the result with them.
It was his second career win after the first was a rain-shortened victory with the Front Row Motorsports No. 34 at Pocono in 2016.
“It was great to get back to winning on a short track,” he said. “Superspeedway races are big wins as well, but we have struggled at short tracks in recent years. To see that change with Brad coming over and what we’ve been able to accomplish, it’s cool to see the progress. We’re going to keep after it to try to win more of these things.”
Buescher is 16th in points after nine races this season. That effort is highlighted by two top-10 finishes, including a fourth at Daytona. He’s coming off finishes of 18th at Bristol’s Food City Dirt Race and 14th at Martinsville.
While Buescher has raced a few dirt cars, he’s ready for the Bristol spring race to get back on the concrete.
“I’m ready for the dirt experiment to be done,” Buescher said. “I’ve had a blast racing actual dirt cars on dirt tracks. Our cars on a Bristol track covered in dirt is not my favorite. I don’t mind running a dirt track, but I don’t want it at Bristol. I’m biased. I love Bristol concrete. It’s a race I look forward to twice a year every year.”
Also promoting the Ally 400 on June 25 at Nashville Superspeedway, he’s had finishes of 30th and 36th at the 1.33-mile track. Beyond the race itself, Buescher talked about how exciting it is to race near Music City.
“When we have a half-afternoon off, it’s a great place to check out the local area,” Buescher said. “I’m glad they’ve moved it to a night race. It will help with the summer temperatures and make it better for our fans. It’s a great location to bring fans in from a 360-degree radius. We’ve had good racing on top of that.”
DIRT OR CONCRETE?
Bristol Motor Speedway President Jerry Caldwell said Wednesday that discussions are still ongoing between NASCAR, Speedway Motorsports and other partners about the spring race, whether it will continue to be on dirt or will be back to racing on concrete.
“They’re working hard on the schedule right now,” Caldwell said. “There’s no a set date on when it will be announced.”
DANGER RANGER
YouTube sensation Cleetus McFarland is returning to Bristol Motor Speedway for the Danger Ranger on Dirt event on Saturday.
McFarland and his friends will be racing Ford Ranger pickup trucks on the Bristol dirt track. The event also features All-Star Compact cars racing on the high-banked dirt track.
Spectator gates open at 1 p.m. with a pit party that lasts until 4 p.m. Qualifying begins at 5 with racing to start at 7.