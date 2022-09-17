BRISTOL — There’s no doubt the Bass Pro Shops Night Race is the biggest short-track race in the world. It’s time NASCAR recognizes it as one of its “Crown Jewel” events.
Much to the dismay of local fans, the Bristol Night Race was left off when NASCAR released a list of “Crown Jewel” races on its website a few years back.
The Daytona 500, which is recognized as the “Super Bowl of Stock Car Racing” and the sport’s single biggest event, topped the list — which no one disputed. The others were: the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte, the Southern 500 at Darlington and the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis.
Since then, the Brickyard 400 on the Indianapolis oval has been changed to a 200-mile race on a track that uses part of the frontstretch and an infield road course. That was due to a lack of attendance for the NASCAR weekend.
That’s definitely not the case with the Bristol Night Race, voted the fans’ favorite race in a number of polls. It’s also the favorite of the drivers.
“Bristol has that asterisk next to it for me, just because the environment here is so cool,” said 2020 NASCAR champion Chase Elliott. “This was one of the events that when I was a kid, it was larger than life. You couldn’t get a ticket for this thing for five years.
“It was just one of those events that everyone wanted to be at. When I look back at this event and what I remember of it, this was one of the races that made me want to be a race car driver. The environment here is unmatched and this event is special. I don’t see another date or track on our schedule that can rival what this environment is on Saturday night in August or September.”
Christopher Bell, driver of the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, ranks Bristol with the Daytona 500 as the biggest races of the year.
“It would be right near the top for me. Bristol is my favorite race track and this is the one Bristol race we have now with the dirt race in the spring,” he said. “I would say it’s right near the top, if not the top.”
That’s not to take away from Indianapolis and its status as the “Racing Capital of the World” as so many IndyCar, NHRA and other teams based there. The track itself dates back to 1909 and the first Indianapolis 500 was held in 1911.
It was with great fanfare and a symbol that NASCAR had truly arrived as a national sport when the first Brickyard 400 was held in 1994.
It’s still a big deal, especially to those drivers from the Hoosier State or ones who had their eyes originally on racing open-wheel cars.
Chase Briscoe, driver of the No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford, believes there are actually five “Crown Jewel” races.
“Daytona 500 obviously, number one personally for me is the Brickyard 400, even though it’s not the Brickyard anymore,” Briscoe said when asked about the sport’s majors. “Then you have the Southern 500, the Coke 600 and the Bristol Night Race. Those are really the five crown jewels in NASCAR.
“The Bristol night race is one that I can assure you that every single driver wants to win. You want to win Bristol because it’s a driver’s racetrack. You want to win at Bristol in general, but if you can pick one of the two, you want to win the Night Race.”
Sure, every driver wants to win at Pocono, Kansas and Richmond, but some races and events are special. Austin Cindric, driver of the No. 2 Team Penske Ford, is another one who ranks the Night Race near the top of the list.
“I would consider it. You’ve got Daytona, Southern 500, Coke 600 and the Bristol Night Race,” Cindric said. “It ranks on that list for sure.”
William Byron, driver of the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, pointed out the elite teams and drivers are usually the ones who win at the end of the day.
The list of active winners include champions Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Kyle Larson, Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano.
“The fans always seem to turn out really in droves for it. It’s one of the coolest races as a fan,” Byron said. “It’s pretty stressful for the teams, but it’s really cool. The best teams usually win this race. If you looked at the last few years, it’s usually one of the final four guys that wins this race. It’s an important race track for that reason of just showing what strength do you have as a team, but yeah, it’s cool.”