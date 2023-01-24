605cd2c0bb35f.image.jpg

NASCAR Cup Series driver Austin Dillon (3) leads the pack on his way to winning a 604 Crate Late Model race at the 2021 Bristol Dirt Nationals.

 Eddy Gray

BRISTOL — The Bristol Dirt Showcase will feature the first races of the 2023 season on the Bristol Motor Speedway clay surface.

As reported on Jan. 10, the American All-Star Series and Steel Block Bandit Late Model Series will take to the high banks Saturday, April 1 for a doubleheader of $5,000-to-win features.

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

