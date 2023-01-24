BRISTOL — The Bristol Dirt Showcase will feature the first races of the 2023 season on the Bristol Motor Speedway clay surface.
As reported on Jan. 10, the American All-Star Series and Steel Block Bandit Late Model Series will take to the high banks Saturday, April 1 for a doubleheader of $5,000-to-win features.
It is the season-opening race for the American All-Star Series, which use 604 Crate Late Model engines that can be purchased directly from Chevrolet dealerships. They have a 29-race schedule across 18 tracks in the Southeast and Midwest, including three stops at Volunteer Speedway. Knoxville racer Hayden Cardwell is the defending series champion with Kentucky racer Logan Walls the runner-up
These are the same kind of cars which 2018 Daytona 500 winner Austin Dillon drove to victories at the 2021 Bristol Dirt Nationals. During those races, Dillon was driving a No. 3 car prepared by Loudon racer Cory Hedgecock.
The Steel Block Bandits run a 17-race schedule across the Carolinas, Virginia and Tennessee. North Carolina driver Dustin Mitchell is the defending series champion. The steel blocks are what they sound like, a steel-engine block with no aluminum heads allowed. Tyler Bare from Rockbridge Baths, Virginia was the series runner-up. Among his 2022 victories was an $11,000-to-win feature at Volunteer Speedway last August.
The fastest drivers will run wide-open around Bristol’s half-mile track.
“We are looking forward to having these two Late Model dirt racing circuits test their drivers on Bristol’s dirt-covered high banks,” said Jerry Caldwell, president and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway in a press release. “This will be the first time this year that fans can come out and check out the Bristol dirt layout for 2023 and we are expecting thrilling races in both series.”
Pit passes for the Bristol Dirt Showcase can be purchased at BMS ticket windows on April 1. Pit passes are $40 for adults and $20 for kids 12-under. In addition to infield access, Pit pass holders also will be able to access a designated section of grandstand.
“I’m super excited about this announcement,” American All-Star Series promoter Joe Rush said in a Facebook message. “It’s rare that we get to race together, and to do this Bristol Motor Speedway, it’s a one-day show and we’re thrilled to have the Steel Block Bandits along with us.”
As Caldwell mentioned, it gives fans a sneak peek of the BMS dirt racing surface the week before the NASCAR Cup Series and Craftsman Truck Series come to town for the Food City Dirt Race weekend.