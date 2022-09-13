As the lead announcer for the Performance Racing Network, Doug Rice calls races at Speedway Motorsports tracks throughout the nation.
He also teams with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Network at that famed track and has been races at other iconic tracks like Daytona, Talladega and Darlington. Still, there’s nowhere that matches Bristol Motor Speedway, site of Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race.
“There’s an atmosphere there that you don’t get at any other Cup speedway,” Rice said. “There’s a vibe that doesn’t exist anywhere else. The racing is excellent, usually controversial with an after story, but has that vibe unique to Bristol.”
Rice began attending races at Bristol in the 1980s when Darrell Waltrip and Junior Johnson ruled the track, and before it was known as the “Last Great Colosseum.” Over the years, other drivers such as Cale Yarborough, Dale Earnhardt, Rusty Wallace and Kyle Busch have piled up victories. Rice believes there’s a reason certain drivers take to the high banks.
“It’s a timing race track, a rhythm race track where you’re on the gas, off the gas,” Rice said. “To an huge extent now more than ever, it’s a survival track. If someone crashes in front of you, there aren’t many places to go. The people owning that track has changed. It isn’t like it used to be. I could point to three cars and say, ‘That’s who is going to win it.’ Now with the new car, there are legitimately 15 drivers who could win.”
Rice, who spent his early upbringing on the Biltmore Farm and later attended Appalachian State University, talked about how Bristol provides two different experiences with racing on dirt and concrete.
A source of debate the last few years is whether the Bristol Night Race is a “crown jewel” event. When NASCAR named its crown jewel races four years ago, they named the Daytona 500, Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte, the Southern 500 at Darlington and Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis. Since then, the Indianapolis race is now longer held on the iconic rectangle.
“I think you have to say yes, especially since Indy is running on the road course,” Rice said. “In my mind, that’s taken some of the luster off that race. That’s not the same track that Rick Mears, A.J. Foyt and Mario Andretti raced. If you want four crown jewels in your crown, the Bristol Night Race is easily one of the four.”