As the lead announcer for the Performance Racing Network, Doug Rice calls races at Speedway Motorsports tracks throughout the nation.

He also teams with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Network at that famed track and has been races at other iconic tracks like Daytona, Talladega and Darlington. Still, there’s nowhere that matches Bristol Motor Speedway, site of Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

Recommended for you