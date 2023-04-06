It was the last lap of the 2022 Food City Dirt Race and Chase Briscoe was going all out for the win.
He drove his No. 14 Ford hard into turn 3, where he contacted leader Tyler Reddick and both spun out. While Reddick got straightened out to finish a close second to Kyle Busch, Briscoe finished 22nd. He rushed to Reddick’s pit after the race to apologize.
A year later as the Cup Series returns to the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt track, it’s a move he still thinks about.
“It’s one of those things I wish I could’ve done 100 things differently. I wish I would have caught him earlier, so the one lap and one opportunity I had to even make a pass wasn’t the last lap at the last corner,” Briscoe said. “It’s hard to say if I would have done anything different, truthfully. Just being in that moment, your adrenaline’s pumped up, reigning down almost a straightaway in 10-15 laps.
“This whole time you see him getting closer and closer, your adrenaline and anxiety is getting higher and higher as the laps dwindle down. If I would have caught him with five [laps] to go versus the last lap in the last corner, it probably would have been easier to try some different things. But, at that moment in time, I felt like that was my best opportunity to win the race.”
Briscoe’s aggressive move wasn’t in a lightweight midget car or even a dirt modified or late model. It was the heavy NASCAR stock car, so he wasn’t able to slide in front of Reddick like he had planned.
Briscoe, a 28-year-old Indiana native, was regretful from the standpoint that he and Reddick have always tried to race each other hard, but clean.
“I did everything I could at the time to try to stay off of him,” Briscoe said. “For me, looking back on that race, yeah I wish the ending would have been different — not only me, but also for Tyler. Obviously it’s worked out for Tyler — he’s had four wins since then.”
Both drivers did well after that Bristol Dirt Race. Briscoe, whose first career victory came at Phoenix in March 2022, advanced to the second round of the NASCAR playoffs last season. Still, any driver is disappointed when he doesn’t win a race, especially one when there’s contact at the end.
Briscoe believes one reason why the two drivers were able to talk about it after the race without any major conflict is Reddick understands dirt racing and the move he was trying to pull off.
“I think the only reason why I didn’t get a black eye after that race was because it was a dirt guy I did the move to,” Briscoe said. “If it was someone who wasn’t a Kyle Larson, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Christopher Bell or Tyler Reddick in the field, I’m probably getting a black eye. But all four of those guys understood where that move was coming from. Even Tyler said he would have done the exact same thing, because that’s just what you do in those situations when you grew up dirt racing.”
Briscoe is no stranger to hard racing at Bristol, no matter what the surface. He emerged from a classic battle with Austin Cindric and Justin Allgaier to win the 2020 Food City 300 for the Xfinity Series on the Bristol concrete.
But, he likes the dirt and feels it’s important to have one race per season on the clay surface.
“I feel like every single driver in the Cup series has grown up either short-track racing on pavement, late models, we have some road course guys and a lot of dirt guys,” he said. “The dirt guys don’t have any opportunity to go back to their roots. Those other two disciplines do. Everybody says we’re the best drivers, right?
“I want to see the best drivers challenged on every discipline we have — superspeedways, mile-and-a-half short-tracks, road courses and now street circuits. There’s no reason, in my opinion, for us to not have at least one dirt race. The schedule definitely needs a dirt race, in my opinion.”