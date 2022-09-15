Alex Bowman admits to being a little greedy when it comes to racing at Bristol Motor Speedway.
The driver of the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet tied a career-best Bristol finish with a fifth-place at the 2021 Bass Pro Shops Night Race. He wants to do better, four positions better in Saturday night’s 500-lap race at the “Last Great Colosseum.”
“I feel like we were decent last year. Obviously, fifth isn’t amazing,” he said. “We wanted to be better but we got the job done to get us through to the next round last year. Hopefully we can be four spots better this year.”
Bowman was referring to the next round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs with Bristol, a cutoff race where the 16 drivers will be cut to a top 12. He’s in good position to advance again, although it could be tough for the drivers battling for the transfer spots.
Whether it’s a playoff race or not, Bowman points to last year’s battle between his teammate, Chase Elliott, and Kevin Harvick as an example of why Bristol is always exciting.
“I think it will be standard Bristol. Obviously, last year was pretty entertaining no matter what side of it you were on,” he said. “I think you’ll have more of that. Definitely be some tempers flaring and it should be a good show.”
The Arizona driver won a career-high four races last season. He has just one win so far in 2022, but believes his team is ready to challenge for the championship. He led a race-high 107 laps at Kansas and posted a fourth-place finish.
“I think we’re in a good place,” he said. “A couple of weeks before the playoffs started we had really fast race cars, but didn’t finish where we wanted to. “I think things are going well.”
Bowman won earlier this season at Las Vegas, finished sixth at the Food City Dirt Race and was fifth at the series’ other concrete track at Dover. Like others, he doesn’t know quite what to expect on the Bristol concrete with NASCAR’s Next Gen car which debuted this season.
“It is going to be really interesting. The short track stuff has been different with the Next Gen car,” he said. “I’m just trying to understand how it’s going to be if we’re going to be shifting, Shifting at Bristol would be super difficult so we’ll find out when we get there.
“Bristol is such a unique racetrack so I think the racing is going to be really similar in the Next Gen car. At the same time, the suspension is easy to bounce sometimes so hopefully we can avoid that.”
When asked about the toughest competition this weekend, Bowman pointed at one of his Hendrick Motorsports teammates, the defending race and series champion Kyle Larson. However with the right breaks, Bowman feels he’s got as good a shot as anyone to take home the Bristol trophy.
“Larson is probably one of the best guys there right now, but I don’t think it’s by much,” Bowman said. “I think we’re all really close there. Depending on the race cars that we unload with, it can swing really easily so I always felt like it was one of my better tracks and I’m excited to get there.”