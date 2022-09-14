625cc03de8801.image.jpg

Kyle Busch (18) goes to the outside of Kyle Larson (5) during the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway in April. Busch went on to win the race.

 Todd Brase

BRISTOL — Bristol Motor Speedway will host dirt races on Easter weekend and September playoff races on the concrete again in 2023.

Both races will be run under the lights with the Food City Dirt Race on Sunday, April 9 and the Bass Pro Shops Night Race on Saturday, September 16, again a cut-off race in the NASCAR playoffs.

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

