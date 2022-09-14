BRISTOL — Bristol Motor Speedway will host dirt races on Easter weekend and September playoff races on the concrete again in 2023.
Both races will be run under the lights with the Food City Dirt Race on Sunday, April 9 and the Bass Pro Shops Night Race on Saturday, September 16, again a cut-off race in the NASCAR playoffs.
“We can’t wait to put the dirt back down for the Food City Dirt Race in April and once again welcome the championship dram of the NASCAR playoffs for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race,” said BMS President and General Manager Jerry Caldwell. “We all know what kind of intensity Bristol brings when the lights are turned on, so we’re excited that both of our Cup races will be contested at night in 2023.”
Caldwell said the Bristol staff is already working on a special Sunday service for the Easter holiday. It was a hit with fans in 2022 with pastor Max Lucado delivering the message and special music by Grammy-winning artist Chris Tomlin.
“We were so pleased with everything that took place during the Food City Dirt Race on Easter, it was a weekend to remember,” Caldwell said. “Once again, the race will be showcased to a primetime audience on FOX after many have finished their Easter traditions. In addition to the thrilling racing, we will again create an amazing Easter atmosphere, creating plenty of wow moments and cherished memories.”
The Easter weekend will also feature the NASCAR Truck Series on Saturday. The Food City 300 Xfinity Series race and UNOH 200 Truck Series are again part of the September weekend.
CUP SERIES HIGHLIGHTS
The season kicks off Sunday, February 5 with the Clash at the L.A. Coliseum. The first official points race, the Daytona 500, is scheduled for Sunday, February 19.
The NASCAR All-Star Race will take place Sunday, May 21 at North Wilkesboro Speedway, one week prior to the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Racing will return to the Nashville Superspeedway for a third straight year on Sunday, June 25. One week later, NASCAR will race on a Chicago street circuit.