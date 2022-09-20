BRISTOL — Bristol Motor Speedway President and General Manager Jerry Caldwell took a few moments to celebrate the past race weekend.
A crowd estimated to be well over 100,000 saw Chris Buescher hold off Chase Elliott to win Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race. The speedway doesn’t release exact attendance figures, although Caldwell admitted it was the largest crowd in recent years.
“This past weekend was incredible. We work all year long for these major events and it was just wonderful to have a packed house,” Caldwell said. “We had people from all 50 states and 17 different countries here. It’s a testament to this special place and the hard work the team put in here.
“It had a great energy about it. We heard it from the drivers, the NASCAR officials and those who have been longtime fans. It was the biggest crowd we’ve had in quite a while. We had a lot of first-time visitors. We look forward to welcoming them back.”
It was a rare time to reflect as Caldwell and staff are immediately back to work. Bristol Dragway hosts the RAD Fall Fling this weekend with nearly 400 entries. The Country Thunder music festival follows at the speedway Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.
“We’ve had a pretty good run here,” Caldwell said. “We had Cleetus and Cars a few weeks ago and then one of the biggest NASCAR races of the year. Then, we’ve got Country Thunder coming up with Morgan Wallen and Jason Aldean, which is going to be another huge crowd.
“We don’t stop. People don’t realize, but about 300 days out of the year we have something going on at Bristol Motor Speedway — whether it’s at the drag strip, Speedway in Lights and all the events throughout the year.”
In addition to the Bass Pro Shops Night Race, there were several thousands in attendance for the Food City 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race and the UNOH 200 NASCAR Truck Series race. Caldwell believes significantly decreased COVID cases means fans are finally getting back to the things they love.
BMS has already announced next year’s major racing events with the Food City Dirt Race back on Easter Sunday and the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals the week before Father’s Day.
“We’re thrilled to have two night races, one in April for Easter weekend and then back in the playoffs in September,” Caldwell said. “We will have a huge Easter celebration and are working on some big names. We’re always working on new events and hopeful for some new things to come out in 2023.”