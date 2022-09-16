Joey Logano will be making his 500th career NASCAR Cup Series start in Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The 2018 Cup Series champion made his debut in 2008 as an 18-year-old in the No. 96 Toyota at New Hampshire where he qualified 40th and finished 32nd. He scored the first of 29 career victories the following season in a rain-shortened race at New Hampshire. The first of 24 career poles was in 2010 at Bristol.

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

