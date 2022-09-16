Joey Logano will be making his 500th career NASCAR Cup Series start in Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
The 2018 Cup Series champion made his debut in 2008 as an 18-year-old in the No. 96 Toyota at New Hampshire where he qualified 40th and finished 32nd. He scored the first of 29 career victories the following season in a rain-shortened race at New Hampshire. The first of 24 career poles was in 2010 at Bristol.
“Some days, it feels like it’s been a long 500 starts and others it feels like it goes by really quickly,” said the driver of the No. 22 Team Penske Ford. “It’s easy to reminisce in the past a little and think about the first start at Loudon and the first pole here at Bristol.
“I remember watching (Martin) Truex (Jr.) and (Matt) Kenseth make their 500th start and thinking, ‘That’s a lot of starts. I don’t know if I’ll ever get that far into it.’ It’s a great accomplishment and it’s special, but it’s still about wins for me. But to be able to accomplish 500 starts at 32 years old is pretty cool.”
Logano scored back-to-back Bristol Night Race wins in 2014-15 in addition to winning the first Food City Dirt Race. That season, he also won the Daytona 500.
WELCOME BACK WELCOME TEAM
Richard Childress Racing enters Bristol Motor Speedway with three wins in the NASCAR Cup Series for the 2022 season. The Welcome, North Carolina-based company has two entries (Tyler Reddick and Austin Dillon) in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs for the first time since 2017 when Dillon and Ryan Newman were the drivers.
WINNERS AND STAGES
Bubba Wallace’s victory at Kansas last Sunday made him the 18th different driver to win races during the 2022 NASCAR season. He joined Erik Jones as non-playoff drivers to win in the round of 16. It took away two automatic bid to the round of 12 with four drivers to be eliminated from the playoffs after Saturday’s race.
The Bass Pro Shops Night Race will feature three stages: 125 laps for the first and second stages and 250 laps for the final stage.
BUSCH RECORDS
Kyle Busch leads all active drivers with nine Cup Series wins at Bristol including the Food City Dirt Race in the spring. He holds the track record with 23 wins overall including nine in the Xfinity Series and five in the Cup Series.
Kevin Harvick and Busch are tied for the most Cup Series wins among active drivers. Each has 60 wins heading into Saturday’s race. Denny Hamlin is third on the list with 48 wins, followed by Brad Keselowski with 35 wins and Kurt Busch, currently sidelined by injury, with 34 wins.
Martin Truex Jr. has the most wins (31) of any active driver without a Bristol victory.