BRISTOL — Kyle Busch would like to see more consistency with NASCAR’s enforcement of rules.
The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion used a recent example of former teammate Denny Hamlin penalized for saying on his podcast that hit Ross Chastain’s car on purpose. He then questioned why Joey Logano wasn’t penalized the same for running into Busch’s car at the season-opening Clash at the L.A. Coliseum.
“We’re supposed to be policing ourselves and retaliate, but how are we supposed to do that?” Busch said during a Saturday press conference at the Bristol Motor Speedway Media Center. “Tell me what is and isn’t OK. Apparently, saying it two days after the fact is not OK. Saying it right after the fact when you’re hot and bothered, apparently that’s OK.”
Busch offered one suggestion — both drivers involved in an accident should be sent to the back of the field. It’s often used at go-kart tracks and different short tracks.
“Anybody that’s involved in the caution, go to the back,” Busch said. “That’s how we do it with the kids racing go-karts. If that’s the way we teach 7-8 year-olds how we do it, surely we can teach (it from) 18 to what (Kevin) Harvick is at 47 years old.”
The No. 4 and No. 51 Craftsman Truck Series teams owned by Busch were penalized by NASCAR for engine oil reservoir tank violations earlier this week. Asked if he planned to appeal the penalties, Busch directed a comment at the National Motorsports Appeals Panel that recently overturned a 100-point penalty on the Hendrick Motorsports teams and then only reduced the one for Kaulig Racing’s No. 31 team by just 25 points.
“I don’t have the money to buy good enough lawyers to appeal,” Busch said.
WHEN IT’S GOT TO BE CLEAN
Food City has partnered with Kaulig Racing and Procter & Gamble laundry detergent brands, Gain and Tide, on the No. 16 and No. 31 race cars for Sunday’s race.
Gain’s bright green-and-orange colors are on AJ Allmendinger’s No. 16 Chevrolet. while Tide’s recognizable logo, the distinctive orange-and-yellow bullseye, is on the No. 31 Chevrolet of driver Justin Haley.
“Food City is proud to team up with Kaulig Racing and Procter & Gamble for this great partnership that pairs two iconic brands — Gain & Tide, along with Kaulig Racing’s two seasoned drivers — Haley and Allmendinger — for the running of the third-annual Food City Dirt Race,” Food City President and CEO Steve Smith said.
11,000 HORSEPOWER
Three-time NHRA Funny Car champion Matt Hagan was at the speedway Saturday to promote the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway on June 9-11.
Hagan, from Christiansburg, Va., has one career win at his home track. He is off to a red-hot start to the 2023 season with wins at Gainesville, Fla., and Pomona, Calif. He now has 45 career Funny Car victories, although the one at Bristol certainly stands out.
“It’s my home track and winning at Bristol is super special,” Hagan said. “My family was there and I broke down crying. Indy is supposed to be our biggest race and you want that on your career, but Bristol is where I first came as a kid and was blown away when I heard a Top Fuel car. My trophy from Bristol is definitely one of the most prized in my trophy case.”