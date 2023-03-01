Local tracks are scheduled to host some of the biggest racing events of the year over the next month.
Volunteer Speedway has the second-richest dirt late model race in the country with the $100,000-to-win “Spring Thaw” coming to the high-banked, 4/10-mile clay oval on March 23-25.
The event begins with an open practice on Thursday, March 23. Friday action includes twin $5,000-to-win Super Late Model qualifier features, plus a $1,500-to-win race for the Iron-Man Open Wheel Modified Series.
Saturday, March 25, is the date of the main event, the XR Series/Valvoline Iron-Man Late Model Series $100,000-to-win Spring Thaw. There will be another $1,500-to-win race for the Iron-Man Open Wheel Modified Series.
With no World of Outlaws Late Model Series race scheduled that weekend, it is expected to draw the top names in the late model ranks.
Three-day, adult pit/tier-parking passes are $100. Youth 17-under are $10. Adult grandstand general admission is $25 per day with youth 17-under admitted free when accompanying a paying adult.
KINGSPORT SPEEDWAY
Cars are scheduled to be on the track Thursday-Saturday to start pre-season testing for the season opener scheduled for Saturday, March 25.
It’s a season of big changes at the 3/8-mile concrete oval with the Late Model Stock and Sportsman cars now combined into the Late Model Sportsman class.
There’s also the debut of Cobra Tires for the premier class. There is plenty of racing scheduled both on the speedway and the adjacent Kingsport Miniway with such classes as Pure 4, Mod 4 and Street Stock to return.
BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY
The season gets underway Saturday, April 1, with the Bristol Dirt Showcase, a doubleheader with the Steel Block Bandit Late Model Series and American All-Star Series.
They will test the high banks of the transformed Bristol Motor Speedway dirt track before NASCAR comes to town the next week with the Weatherguard Truck Race on Dirt and the Food City Dirt Race for the NASCAR Cup Series.
LONESOME PINE RACEWAY
Practice begins Saturday at the 3/8-mile asphalt oval in Coeburn, Virginia.
The SMART Modified tour opens the season officially on March 18. The Mod Squad at the Pine is a race that features the top asphalt modified drivers in the Southeast, including former Cup Series champion Bobby Labonte and 2008 Daytona 500 winner Ryan Newman.
It was also recently announced the Southeast Super Trucks will be making visits to Lonesome Pine on April 22 and Sept. 9.
MUDDY CREEK RACEWAY
The AMA Thor Mega Series opens the season March 18-19 at the Blountville motocross track.
Saturday, March 18, is a practice day with AMA Pro-Am points to be awarded on Sunday. Practice begins at 8 a.m. that day with racing to follow.
The popular Hot Summer Nights Supercross Series begins April 15.
CHEROKEE RACE PARK
A swap meet is scheduled at the Rogersville drag racing facility Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon with a $5 entry fee.
It will be followed by on-track action at 1 p.m. with a test-and-tune. The cost is $10 for spectators and $25 to participate in the test session.
RACERS REUNION
Taking a page from the old Racers Reunions, Brad Teague and Jerry Honeycutt are hosting a monthly racers meet and eat the second Tuesday of each month at Mountain View Restaurant in Limestone.
Teague made 294 starts in NASCAR’s three national series. Honeycutt, one of the founders of the original Racers Reunion, was known for his exceptional craftsmanship in painting local race cars. The next get-together is scheduled for Tuesday, March 12.