Bristol Motor Speedway and Bristol Dragway are both hosting major events this weekend with the Cleetus and Cars going on at the round track and the BTE World Footbrake Challenge Labor Day 250K at the drag strip.
Cleetus and Cars and the Bristol 1000 takes place Saturday and Sunday. Saturday features racing for the Stadium SuperTrucks and both open and pro burnout competitions. Sunday’s action includes another race for the SuperTrucks and the Bristol 1000, which features drivers racing Crown Victoria cars for 100 laps around the Bristol high banks.
Robby Gordon highlights the list of SuperTrucks drivers. Gordon made 22 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Bristol. He qualified the No. 31 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet on the outside pole beside Jeff Gordon, no relation, for the 2002 Food City 500.
The California’s best finish at Bristol was 12th in the 2004 Night Race. Gordon has a long and varied motorsports history. He is a three-time winner in the Cup Series, a two-time winner in the Champ Car Series and a three-time winner of the Baja 1000 off-road race. He came within two laps of winning the 1999 Indianapolis 500 before running low on fuel.
Gordon is also participating in Sunday’s Bristol 1000 as well as other professional drivers like Brian Deegan, a four-time X Games Gold Medalist in motocross and Global Rallycross winner, and his daughter, Hailie, a current driver in the NASCAR Truck Series. Popular YouTube personalities including the promoter Cleetus McFarland, real name Garrett Mitchell, are also racing.
On the other side of the property, the Labor Day 250K is the second major World Footbrake Challenge event at Bristol Dragway. It is headlined by a potential $250,000-to-win race on Saturday night. Thursday action is highlighted by a test-and-tune, followed by a $3,000-to-win Gambler’s race. There are $10,000-to-win races scheduled for Friday and Sunday. Time permitting, there will also be a Gambler’s race on Friday night.
Saturday’s purse is determined by the number of entries as the purse increases over 275 in 25-car increments. If there are over 475 entries, the $250,000 first-place prize will be awarded. There is at least a $100,000-to-win purse regardless of the number of entries. Round money pays $400 beginning with a third-round win.
New Jersey racer Dave Harvey Jr. took home a $110,000 check for his 2021 Bristol victory.
CHEROKEE DRAGWAY
Cherokee Dragway is also hosting a weekend of drag racing with test-and-tune on Friday and racing both Saturday and Sunday.
The 1/8-mile Rogersville drag strip has a $5,000-to-win for the Pro class based on 40 entries. It will be a $3,500 payout with 30 cars. No Box will pay $1,000-to-win based on 35 cars. The purse will be $1,400 for 25 cars.
Steve Helton captured the Pro win last Saturday night with Peter Rouse the runner-up. Ronnie Church was the No Box winner with Randy Johnson his final-round opponent. Tagain Spencer beat her sister Zayli in the final round of Junior Dragster.
KINGSPORT SPEEDWAY
Only two nights of NASCAR Weekly Series Racing remain at Kingsport Speedway with twin Sportsman features on the program for Friday night.
Kres VanDyke will try to extend his 10-race winning streak in a 60-lap feature for the Late Model Stock class. In addition, there are races scheduled for the Pure 4, Mod 4 and Street Stock classes.
The season has come to an end for Johnson City veteran Brad Teague. The 74-year-old driver suffered two broken ribs and a hurt knee in a wreck on Friday night. The wheel also came off his car, which bounced in the pits and injured Mod 4 race Hershell Robinette.
VOLUNTEER SPEEDWAY
The “Back the Gap Summer Series” returns to Volunteer Speedway Saturday night with racing scheduled for the Crate Late Model, Sportsman Late Model, Classic, Street Stock and Front Wheel Drive divisions.
MOTOCROSS NEWS
The Hot Summer Nights Supercross Series comes to I-81 Motorsports Park on Saturday with racing in multiple classes. Muddy Creek Raceway has announced that Vurbmoto will be the title sponsor for the 35th annual Top Gun Showdown on Oct. 7-9. It is one of the country’s largest and longest running amateur motocross events.