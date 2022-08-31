62f29026cd932.image.jpg

Cleetus McFarland goes airborne in his Stadium Super Truck last month in preparation for the Cleetus and Cars event Sept. 3-4 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

 JEFF BIRCHFIELD/Johnson City Press

Bristol Motor Speedway and Bristol Dragway are both hosting major events this weekend with the Cleetus and Cars going on at the round track and the BTE World Footbrake Challenge Labor Day 250K at the drag strip.

Cleetus and Cars and the Bristol 1000 takes place Saturday and Sunday. Saturday features racing for the Stadium SuperTrucks and both open and pro burnout competitions. Sunday’s action includes another race for the SuperTrucks and the Bristol 1000, which features drivers racing Crown Victoria cars for 100 laps around the Bristol high banks.

