NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — Josh Berry became the latest driver to substitute for Alex Bowman and win a race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Berry, driving the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, passed Ty Gibbs for the lead on lap 78 and led the rest of the 100-lap NASCAR All-Star Open on the historic 5/8-mile oval. It was the second straight day a driver won in a vehicle driven by Bowman after Kyle Larson won Saturday’s NASCAR Truck Series race in the No. 7 Chevrolet.

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

