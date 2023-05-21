NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — Josh Berry became the latest driver to substitute for Alex Bowman and win a race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.
Berry, driving the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, passed Ty Gibbs for the lead on lap 78 and led the rest of the 100-lap NASCAR All-Star Open on the historic 5/8-mile oval. It was the second straight day a driver won in a vehicle driven by Bowman after Kyle Larson won Saturday’s NASCAR Truck Series race in the No. 7 Chevrolet.
For Berry, it was big to win, even if it was a non-points race. It was his first victory of any kind in a Cup Series car as he finished .571 seconds ahead of runner-up Gibbs.
“We were definitely better the second half of the run,” Berry said. “We were able to get the lead and maintain it. The best two cars made it, so we will see what happens.”
Gibbs, driving the No. 54 Toyota owned by his grandfather Joe Gibbs, dove low to pass Josh Berry for the lead on lap 68, only to have Berry return the favor 10 laps later. As the top-two finishers, both transferred to Sunday night’s NASCAR All-Star Race.
Aric Almirola, in the No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford, came up a car length short in his bid to close on Gibbs’ back bumper. Ryan Preece in the No. 41 Ford finished fourth and AJ Allmendinger in the No. 16 Chevrolet rounded out the top five.
Gibbs led the first 40 laps and Berry ran second until a pre-scheduled caution for the end of the first segment. During the ensuing pit stops, Berry’s crew got him out first with the lead in the runner-up spot.
The race was slowed on lap 50 for a multi-car accident between turns 1 and 2 involving Noah Gragson, Chandler Smith, Todd Gilliland and Ryan Newman. Contact between Ty Gibbs and Michael McDowell going three-wide off turn 4 on the ensuing restart triggered another accident with McDowell and Justin Haley.
“He just drove me all the way through the corner and into the 31 (Haley) and wrecked both of us,” McDowell said. “It’s pretty clear none of us were going to make the corner with the 54 driving me wide-open into the corner.”
Gibbs pointed to another short-track wreck between the two and saw it as something he needed to do to make the main event.
“I can understand the 34 (Michael McDowell)’s frustration. At Martinsville, we were running 18th and they clobbered us and about wrecked us, so I think it’s honestly fair game,” Gibbs said. “We are racing to make it in the All Star Race, so I understand his frustration, but we got in, and that is all that matters.”