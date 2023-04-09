BRISTOL — With a nod to history and racing on older tires, Christopher Bell held off Tyler Reddick over the final 25 laps to capture Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
It was the first victory of the season and the fifth career win for Bell, who crossed the finish line under caution after a multi-car crash on the final lap. On the 30th anniversary race of the plane crash that claimed the life of former NASCAR champion Alan Kulwicki, Bell paid tribute to the fallen champion by doing Kulwicki’s signature Polish Victory Lap.
Reddick appeared to have the faster car, as Bell made only one pit stop for tires during the race. To fend off the challenges of Bell and others, he drove his car to the very top of the track, often sliding the right rear of his No. 20 Toyota against the outside wall.
“Those were some of the longest laps of my entire life. This place is so much fun whether it’s dirt or concrete,” said Bell, driver of the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. “You couldn’t drive it too hard or you would get sucked in to the wall. Three and four, that was a scary corner for me. I hit the wall in 1-2 a few times. A 20-second lap and you’re moving the steering wheel 18 times a corner. Those laps seemed like they took forever.”
After the first two incarnations of the race were won by former Cup Series champions with limited dirt experience, Bell, a three-time winner of the Chili Bowl Midget Nationals, was the first “dirt specialist” to win on the Bristol dirt.
It was the second straight runner-up finish in the Food City Dirt Race for Reddick. The driver of the No. 45 Toyota for 23XI Racing lamented the fact he didn’t get try to make an attempt to pass on the final corner.
“It was really intense. Toward the end, I definitely had it more on the edge the last couple of laps,” Reddick said. “I just needed to be a little closer. Obviously on the last lap, I was going to try in (turns) 3-4 and see what I could do, but we will never know if it would’ve worked.”
Austin Dillon finished third and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was fourth in a pair of Chevrolets. Chase Briscoe, who battled Bell and Reddick in the late stages, rounded out the top five in a Ford.
Defending race champion Kyle Busch spun with 12 laps to go, setting up the late showdown. He ended 32nd in the final rundown.
The rest of the top 10 included: Justin Haley sixth in a Chevrolet, Martin Truex Jr. in a Toyota, Todd Gilliland and Kevin Harvick in Fords and Ty Gibbs in a Toyota.
EARLY STAGES
Pole winner Kyle Larson led every lap of the first stage, winning over Austin Dillon. Joey Logano, winner of the inaugural Food City Dirt Race in 2021 and the Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt Saturday night, had three different incidents before pulling off the track in the second stage. The defending NASCAR champion finished 37th, last place in the field.
Tyler Reddick held off Austin Dillon in a wild battle for the lead to capture the second stage of the race. Larson decided not to pit for tires at the end of the stage, a strategy which ultimately backfired. Larson spun out early in stage 3, which put him at the back of the field. He finished 35th after contact with Ryan Preece.
Dirt late model star Jonathan Davenport finished 36th in his Cup Series debut.