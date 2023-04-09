BRISTOL — With a nod to history and racing on older tires, Christopher Bell held off Tyler Reddick over the final 25 laps to capture Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

It was the first victory of the season and the fifth career win for Bell, who crossed the finish line under caution after a multi-car crash on the final lap. On the 30th anniversary race of the plane crash that claimed the life of former NASCAR champion Alan Kulwicki, Bell paid tribute to the fallen champion by doing Kulwicki’s signature Polish Victory Lap.

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

