KINGSPORT — Rob Austin captured the Street Stock championship at Kingsport Speedway on Friday night as a season worth of racing came down to the final lap.

Austin, a Castlewood, Virginia driver in the No. 25 Camaro, entered the final NASCAR Weekly Series race of the season trailing rival Tony Dockery by two points. He soon powered to the front of the field and stayed there to win for the sixth time this season on the 3/8-mile concrete oval.

