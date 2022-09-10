KINGSPORT — Rob Austin captured the Street Stock championship at Kingsport Speedway on Friday night as a season worth of racing came down to the final lap.
Austin, a Castlewood, Virginia driver in the No. 25 Camaro, entered the final NASCAR Weekly Series race of the season trailing rival Tony Dockery by two points. He soon powered to the front of the field and stayed there to win for the sixth time this season on the 3/8-mile concrete oval.
Meanwhile, Dockery was in prime position to win the championship. He was running second until contact with Jamie Meadows sent him to the back of the pack. Still, he was able to work his way back to third.
However on the final lap, Dockery’s championship hopes were dashed after contact between his No. 05 car and No. 94 machine of Luke Fox.
It resulted in Daniel McMurray with a second-place finish and Kenny Kelly third. Dockery wound up seventh in the race and runner-up in the points.
LATE MODEL STOCK
Once Kres VanDyke got rolling at Kingsport Speedway, he was unstoppable during the 2022 season.
The Abingdon driver, who clinched his fourth track championship a week before in the No. 15 Chevrolet, finished off the year on a 12-race winning streak. For the third race in a row, it was a 1-2 finish for cars prepared at the VanDyke shop.
Jaiden Reyna, a KVR Development Driver, drove the No. 5 Chevrolet to a second-place run in the 60-lap feature. Nik Williams, the 2021 track champion, finished third in the No. 32 Ford.
MOD 4
Chris Amburgey drove the white No. 17 Ford Mustang to victory to snap an eight-race winning streak by Kevin Canter.
The Hiltons, Virginia racer posted a 1.476-second margin of victory over Canter at the end of the 25 laps. Canter wrapped up his seventh straight Mod 4 track championship the previous week.
They were the only drivers on the lead lap with Billy Duty third.
PURE 4
Like Street Stock, the Pure 4 championship was yet to be determined although Kenny Absher entered the night with a 16-point lead.
The Kingsport racer posted a solid sixth-place finish to wrap up the championship. Another Kingsport racer, Jason Ketron, won the 35-lap race, finishing over three seconds ahead of William Hale. Chad Jeffers rounded out the top three.
SPORTSMAN
Keith Helton had mechanical troubles with his white No. 9 Dodge Challenger while battling for the lead in the Sportsman division, but the Kingsport driver still clinched the season championship.
Another Kingsport driver, Derek Lane, picked up his third win in four races behind the wheel of the No. 28 Chevrolet. He held off Marty Tunnell in the No. 57 Chevy for a winning margin of 1.3 seconds. Jenna Wagner finished third in the No. 75 Chevy.