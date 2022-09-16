BRISTOL — Aric Almirola added to a NASCAR season full of surprises by winning the pole Friday for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The driver of the No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford toured the .533-mile oval in 14.946 seconds at 128.382 mph. It was the first qualifying session for NASCAR’s Next Gen car on the Bristol concrete.

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

