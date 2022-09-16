BRISTOL — Aric Almirola added to a NASCAR season full of surprises by winning the pole Friday for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
The driver of the No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford toured the .533-mile oval in 14.946 seconds at 128.382 mph. It was the first qualifying session for NASCAR’s Next Gen car on the Bristol concrete.
This was originally supposed to be part of Almirola’s farewell tour as he announced a planned retirement before the season. Instead, the 38-year-old announced weeks ago he would be back in the No. 10 car for next season.
They suffered a setback missing the NASCAR playoffs, but now will try to become the third straight non-playoff driver to win after Erik Jones at Darlington and Bubba Wallace at Kansas.
“I’m really proud of the effort on this team. We were bummed out that we didn’t make the playoffs,” Almirola said. “We’re showing what we’re capable of, racing with these guys. We want to do it for 500 laps tomorrow night.”
It was Almirola’s fourth career pole and his first since June 2021 at Nashville Superspeedway. His time around the “World’s Fastest Half-Mile” was .022 quicker than that of teammate Chase Briscoe in the No. 14 Ford. Briscoe, the last driver in the second round of qualifying, posted a lap at 14.968 seconds at 128.193 mph.
He became the first Ford driver to win a pole for a Bristol Cup Series race since Greg Biffle in March 2012.
“To run around here in less than 15 seconds, you can’t blink, you can’t scream or do anything,” Almirola said. “There is no margin for error. Every little bobble or twitch of the wheel matters. To put a good lap up and represent our team for all the hard work they’ve done, it feels good for something good to happen for us.”
Alex Bowman was third fastest in the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet at 14.970 seconds and 128.176 mph. Denny Hamlin was fourth in the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota with defending race and series champion Kyle Larson, driving the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, taking fifth.
Other playoff drivers took the next four spots. They were: Ryan Blaney and Kevin Harvick in Fords, points leader Christopher Bell in a Toyota and Austin Cindric in a Ford.
Former series champion Brad Keselowski, a three-time Bristol winner, rounded out the top 10.
Other notables included most recent race winner Wallace who qualified 14th, nine-time Bristol winner Kyle Busch 21st and 2020 series champion Chase Elliott 23rd.