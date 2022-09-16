A.J. Allmendinger has replayed it in his mind hundreds of times.
It’s arguably the greatest finish in Bristol Motor Speedway history as Allmendinger and Austin Cindric were spinning and crashing across the finish line at the end of the 2021 Food City 300. Allmendinger, driver of the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet, emerged victorious ahead of Cindric in the No. 22 Team Penske Ford, in a classic ending.
Allmendinger and Cindric went into the race battling for the Xfinity Series regular-season championship. Allmendinger describes how they had battled throughout the night.
“So the whole race we were back and forth,” said Allmendinger in a Wednesday Zoom call to promote Friday’s race. “His team hit on it late in the race there and he got out in the lead. With the last 40 or 50 laps, we’d made our car the best it was going to be, but it was fourth place.”
The California driver had resigned himself that Cindric had the championship wrapped up. But, wait this is Bristol and one never knows what’s going to happen. A late caution gave him another chance to win the race.
“Once that caution came out, it gave me just a second lease on life there of trying to win the championship,” he said. “And once they opened the bottom lane there for the restart, I thought, ‘Well, I’m going to let it all hang out here.’ As we went in (turns) three and four coming to the white flag, I throttled up hoping that it would stick. I got tight, and we bang doors. As we got sideways, you can see me catch it. I just dumped the throttle because I thought that was my one shot at it.”
Allmendinger explained the last thing he wanted to do was to wreck both of them on the white-flag lap. It was a three-car battle as Cindric and Justin Allgaier got together which allowed Allmendinger to take the lead. Going into the final turns, Allmendinger tried his best not to let Cindric get to his bumper.
“I didn’t want to everybody to think missed the bottom. I didn’t really miss the bottom, I was nervous of checking up early,” Allmendinger said. “I knew whatever Austin was going to do to me was fair game. The last thing I wanted to do was have him get to my bumper and just kind of clean me out of the way. So I drove it in deep to just make sure that I didn’t give him the option to get to my bumper.
“Well, he had a great run coming to the checkers. I knew it was going to be big, and I knew I wasn’t going to lift until I crossed the finish line. I just hoped that when we did that, I was the one leading as we crossed the line. It was a big hit, and unfortunately Justin hit me after the race. But that’s, to me, that’s what Bristol is all about.”