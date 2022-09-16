62ff04095cbd4.image.jpg

AJ Allmendinger, left, slides across the finish line ahead of Austin Cindric to win the Food City 300 Xfinity Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway last year.

 Mark Humphrey/AP file

A.J. Allmendinger has replayed it in his mind hundreds of times.

It’s arguably the greatest finish in Bristol Motor Speedway history as Allmendinger and Austin Cindric were spinning and crashing across the finish line at the end of the 2021 Food City 300. Allmendinger, driver of the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet, emerged victorious ahead of Cindric in the No. 22 Team Penske Ford, in a classic ending.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Jeff Birchfield is a sports writer for the Johnson City Press with a lifelong passion for motorsports. The father of two attended ETSU and served in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

Recommended for you