Tennessee has produced its fair share of great race drivers. With that in mind, we’ve attempted to name the top 10 all-time racers from the Volunteer State.
The list of drivers left off the list includes an impressive array of talent. We didn’t consider Dario Franchitti, the Scotsman who briefly lived in Franklin while he was married to Ashley Judd.
Those who missed the top 10 include a who’s who from the Tri-Cities. That starts with G.C. Spencer, a Bluff City driver with 415 career Cup Series starts and a fourth-place finish in the 1965 points.
Other omissions include Johnson City’s Paul Lewis, the only Tri-Cities driver to win a Cup Series race; Brownie King, who drove in both the final Daytona race on the beach and the first Daytona 500; Gene Glover, the 1979 Late Model Sportsman national champion; and Brad Teague, the 1981 national runner-up.
Tri-Cities drivers John A. Utsman, who relief drove for Benny Parsons to win at Bristol in 1973, Cup Series veterans Mike Potter and Connie Saylor, and local pioneers Walter Ball and Bill Morton also weren’t among the top 10. Neither was Johnson City road racing specialist Johnny Miller.
Notable omissions from other parts of the state include: Mike Alexander, the 1984 All-American Challenge Series national champion, dirt track legend Ronnie Johnson and his father Joe Lee Johnson, the first winner of the World 600.
Jeff Purvis, a three-time All-American 400 winner in asphalt late models and a three-time World 100 winner in dirt late models, along with four Xfinity Series wins, had serious consideration. Trevor Bayne, the 2011 Daytona 500 champion, was also left off the list.
Now that we know who’s not on the list, we get to the drivers who made it.
10. L.D. Ottinger — The Newport driver won back-to-back NASCAR Late Model Sportsman national championships in 1975-76. Famous for driving the No. 2 Chevelle, Ottinger won track championships at Kingsport, Smoky Mountain and his hometown track. He won 56 national Late Model Sportsman points races as well as three NASCAR Busch Series (now Xfinity Series) races.
His last Busch victory was the spring 1990 Bristol race, which is more known for Michael Waltrip surviving a spectacular wreck in which his car literally exploded after hitting the wall.
9. Allen Johnson — The Greeneville driver won 27 NHRA national events and the 2012 Pro Stock World Championship. Behind the wheel of Mopar products, Johnson dominated his sponsor’s race at Denver. He tied Bob Glidden’s record seven wins and made 10 consecutive final-round appearances at Bandimere Speedway.
The son of drag racing pioneer Roy Johnson, Allen retired with 37 No. 1 qualifying awards and 59 final-round appearances.
8. Bobby Hamilton — The Nashville racer was introduced to the sport by his grandfather, who served as crew chief for country music singer Marty Robbins’ NASCAR career. Hamilton won four times in the Cup Series, including two races in the Petty Enterprises No. 43 Pontiac and once in the Abingdon-based, No. 4 Morgan-McClure Chevrolet.
Hamilton also scored a victory in the Xfinity Series and 10 wins in the NASCAR Truck Series. His crowning achievement was the 2004 NASCAR Truck Series championship.
7. Jimmy Owens — Nicknamed “The Newport Nightmare,” Owens is a four-time Lucas Oil national dirt late model champion and a four-time UMP national modified champion. He has close to 600 career wins between the two different types of dirt cars.
Owens won the first race he ever entered, a Street Stock race on a then dirt-covered Kingsport Speedway in 1991. He’s racked up on big money events, a two-time winner of the World 100 and a two-time winner of the Knoxville (Iowa) Late Model Nationals.
6. Clay Millican — From the Memphis suburb of Drummonds, Millican completely dominated IHRA drag racing with six consecutive Top Fuel championships from 2001-06. He scored a record 51 IHRA professional victories and was runner-up for the 2000 Top Fuel championship.
Millican struggled to find the same success on the NHRA tour, but finally broke through at the 2017 NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway. He has three NHRA wins and 19 career final rounds. In 2022, Millican finished eighth in the Camping World Series national standings.
No. 5 Sterling Marlin — The Columbia driver is best known for driving the No. 4 Morgan-McClure Chevrolet to back-to-back wins in the 1994-95 Daytona 500s. He won 10 races and 11 poles in the NASCAR Cup Series with a best finish of third in the point standings in 1995 and 2001.
Driving the No. 40 Ganassi Racing Dodge, he appeared to have a great chance at winning a first series championship in 2002 before being sidelined in a wreck at Kansas. He won the Winston Open three times and two Daytona qualifying races.
Marlin was a two-time winner in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, including the 2000 spring race at Bristol. The son of longtime racer Coo Coo Marlin won three straight track championships at Nashville Speedway from 1980-82 and was inducted into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame in 2008.
No. 4 Sammy Swindell — One of the country’s greatest open-wheel, short-track racers, Swindell is a three-time World of Outlaws Sprint Car champion and a five-time winner of the famed Chili Bowl Midget Nationals.
The Bartlett racer made forays into NASCAR and paved open-wheel competition. He failed to qualify for the 1987 Indianapolis 500 and finished 41st in his only Daytona 500. He raced one season in the NASCAR Truck Series with a best finish of fourth at Bristol.
Besides his championships, he finished runner-up four times in the World of Outlaws points. He has 394 A-Main feature wins in the Outlaws, a three-time champion of the Kings Royal at Eldora and the 1983 winner of the Knoxville Nationals for sprint cars.
3. Josef Newgarden — A driver just now entering the prime of his career, the 32-year-old from Hendersonville is a two-time IndyCar Series champion. He has 25 career IndyCar wins, 55 podium finishes and 16 poles.
He attended high school with NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Josh Berry, who missed our current list, but could be considered one of Tennessee’s best in a few seasons. As for Newgarden, the driver of the No. 2 Team Penske machine is considered the biggest American open-wheel star with the Indianapolis 500 the only thing missing from his resumé.
Before his IndyCar career, Newgarden was the only American to ever win the Formula Ford Festival. He won five races and the 2011 Indy Lights, the equivalent to the Xfinity Series for the open-wheel racers, championship.
Newgarden won five IndyCar races in 2022, the most in a single season since Simon Pagenaud in 2016. He won on all kinds of tracks — Texas (high-speed oval), Long Beach (street course), Road America (road course), Iowa and Gateway (short tracks). He ultimately finished second to teammate Will Power in the point standings.
2. Scott Bloomquist — One of our local racers, the Hawkins County legend has over 600 wins in dirt late model competition. Nicknamed “Black Sunshine,” Bloomquist has eight national championships through the World of Outlaws, Lucas Oil and old Hav-A-Tampa Series.
He has won the biggest races in the sport multiple times, an eight-time winner of the Dirt Late Model Dream and a four-time winner of the World 100. Originally from Iowa and growing up in California, he followed his father, a pilot, to East Tennesse.
He was a frequent winner at Kingsport Speedway, driving the No. 18 car, when it was dirt. Famous in more recent years for driving the black No. 0, the Mooresburg racer still holds the record with his 94 wins the most ever in the Lucas Oil Late Model Series.
1. Darrell Waltrip — No surprise to see the NASCAR Hall of Famer at the top of the list. Originally from Owensboro, Kentucky, the longtime Franklin resident is a three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and is tied with Bobby Allison with his 84 victories for fourth place on the all-time win list.
He also holds the record for most NASCAR Cup Series wins (20) in Tennessee. It includes a record 12 at Bristol Motor Speedway and eight at his home track at the Nashville Fairgrounds.
Counting national events and local track wins, Waltrip holds the record for 67 wins at Nashville.
Waltrip, the 1989 Daytona 500 winner, also won the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte a record five times. He was also a 13-time winner in the Busch Series (now Xfinity Series), and a former winner of the prestigious All-American 400 and Snowball Derby late model races. He was the first winner of the NASCAR All-Star Race in 1985 and a three-time winner in the IROC Series and a two-time series runner-up.
His last major victory came in the 1993 ARCA Series race at the old Texas Motor Speedway where he outran fellow Cup Series drivers Ken Schrader and Dale Earnhardt for the win