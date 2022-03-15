Conor Burleson will be carrying on a family tradition on the hardwood this week.
He will join his mother Amanda (Greene) Burleson as Hampton hoopsters to play in the TSSAA state championship basketball tournament.
Amanda and her twin sister, Miranda, were key parts of Hampton teams in 1998 and 2000 that reached the state quarterfinals. Conor was able to join them with the Bulldogs’ 55-41 victory over Harriman in the Class A sectionals. He would have joined them two years ago if not for the state tournament being canceled due to COVID.
“One of our friends, Robbie Fritts, talked to us how there wasn’t very many mother-son combos who have made it to the state tournament,” Amanda said. “We’ve talked about it and I’m sure it doesn’t happen a lot.”
Conor added, “It’s neat to be the only mother-son here to play in the state championship tournament. My mom has been on top of me to play the best that I can. She’s one of the main reasons I’m at where I’m right now.”
It’s not a huge surprise if anyone is familiar how good the Hampton girls’ teams were back then or the Bulldogs are this season. Both then and now, there has been a wealth of talent in Bulldog Country.
Cyndie Troutman, Alice Peters, Ginny White and Sarah Cates were other key figures for the Lady Bulldogs in 1998. It was the first Hampton girls team to reach the state tournament, where they lost 78-56 to eventual state champion Bradford in the first round.
“The first time we went, I remember how much bigger the gym felt,” Amanda recalled. “We were so nervous and didn’t know what to expect. We were just so glad we had made it. I don’t think anything will ever take that away from us. We were just so overwhelmed to go there.”
The group of Lady Bulldogs were more disappointed two years later when they lost in the 2000 quarterfinals to Chattanooga Christian. They had taken a 14-9 lead after one quarter, but were undone by a second quarter when they were outscored by a 21-1 margin. Once things started going downhill, they couldn’t get it turned back around in a 65-43 loss.
Despite that, Amanda fondly remembers making it to the state tournament for a second time.
“We really should have won, but nerves were a big thing,” Amanda said. “Still, we were glad to go because it was an experience like nothing else. Only a few teams make it to the glass house.”
As she mentioned, there were a number of scoring threats when she played. It’s no different with Conor’s team. Four players are averaging double-digit scoring led by Cadon Buckles at 14 points per game. Michael Harrison is next at 10.4 points, followed by Conor with 10.2 and Morgan Lyons at 10 points. Dalton Holtsclaw and Logan Whitehead aren’t far off at 8.2 and 7.9 respectively, while Isaiah McCoury leads the team with five assists per game. On defense, the team is averaging over 10 steals and nearly five blocks per game.
“We’ve got weapons all over the place,” Conor said. “It’s nice when you have two big men over 6-5 and good shooters around the perimeter. This has been the best season I’ve had so far. I love the competitiveness and I think we had a good shot at playing at the big dance.”
Both head coaches for Amanda and Conor have similarities. Doug Phillips, the coach for the Hampton girls during that era, and Ned Smith, the current Hampton boys’ coach, have dry senses of humor. Most of all they encourage effort and make sure it’s a memorable experience for the players.
“He was very fun to be around,” Amanda recalled. “I still see him at the games where Conor plays and he reminds me of things I forgot about. There were some fun times we had.”
Conor is having his own fun times now. The Bulldogs have been getting down to business as Hampton (26-8) will take on West Carroll (22-4) in Thursday’s quarterfinal round.
“He’s all about the hustle, being all over the place with it,” Conor said about Coach Smith. “He understands this is one of the Hampton teams with the best shot of going to a state championship, so he’s really excited about it.”