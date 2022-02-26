MORRISTOWN — Led by all-time leading scorer Micah Simpson, Morristown East put on an unreal shooting performance from long range Saturday night in rolling past West Ridge, 90-46, at Isenburg-Siler Gymnasium in the opening round of the Region 1-4A tournament.
Simpson continued his assault on the record books at East as he gunned through a record 10 three-pointers and matched his career scoring high with 40 points as East improved to 28-4.
West Ridge saw its first season end with a 17-16 record. Three of those losses came at the hands of the District 2-champion Hurricanes.
Simpson got plenty of help from Kyle Cloninger with 19 and Braden Ilic with 17. Cloninger hit two threes and Ilic tossed in five as East set another school record with 20 in the game on 35 attempts.
The old record for threes in a game was nine by Cameron Rymer in 2018. Simpson’s school scoring record stands at 2,214 and he’ll have a chance to extend that mark as the Hurricanes tangle with Dobyns-Bennett on Tuesday night as the region moves to Jefferson County high.
Dobyns-Bennett blasted Jefferson County, 87-35, on Saturday.
East hit its first five shots from the floor with three of those coming from behind the arc and grabbed a commanding lead midway of the first period.
The Hurricanes proceeded to make 10 of 14 (six three’s) in the quarter and led 27-11 at the initial rest stop. East knocked down five more triples in the second quarter with Simpson hitting three of those and led 48-19 at the halftime break.
“That was quite a performance shooting the basketball,” said East coach Alden Collins. “It seemed the basket had a lid on it in the district finals and the guys have been getting in a lot of shots. To be honest, Micah shot the ball that way in practice all week long. So to see him come out here and do it in a game is something special.”
West Ridge coach John Dyer summed it up well. “They played great and we didn’t. That’s the bottom line. We didn’t play the way we are capable and we paid for it.”
Dyer added, “I love my kids and it’s been a pleasure to coach them. They’re a great bunch of kids.”
East finished the game shooting 33 of 58 for 56.9 percent while the Wolves were 18 of 42 for 42.98 percent. The visitors made 5 of 19 from behind the arc.
Ilic raked down eight rebounds as the Canes had a 23-21 margin on the boards.