Jonathan Pearce made quite the impression in his last fight.
After scoring a second-round TKO over Kai Kamaka at UFC Fight Night, the Johnson City native was stopped by UFC President Dana White, who told him what a good job he did.
It’s good news for the 28-year-old with more opportunities sure to come in the near future.
Pearce, who was a state runner-up wrestler at Science Hill High School, had a solid game plan against Kamaka. He closely studied his aggressive opponent in the first round and turned those into his own advantages in the second round.
In the final minute, Pearce was able to escape a guillotine choke and get in position to end the fight with a number of unanswered strikes.
“I knew he was going to come out hot. I figured I would let him burn himself out in the first round,” he said. “I always do better in the second round because I can catch your tendencies if I don’t see them on film. I’d never met that guy or sparred with him.
“At the end of the day, I just put it all out there. I’ve been doing this a long time. It was my 25th fight.”
He improved to 9-4 as a professional and it was a great comeback after losing to highly-regarded Joe Lauzon in his previous fight. Despite that setback, Pearce still had a positive attitude and looked at it as gaining valuable experience.
He’s gained plenty of experience since moving to Scottsdale, Arizona, to train. He still works with Casey Oxendine and others when in Johnson City, but the move west has proved beneficial to his career.
“I get to train with UFC fighters every day and where I’m outside of Vegas, I can take a short-notice fight or I can go to the PI (Performance Institute),” he said. “I did as much as I could at home.”
The biggest improvement can be seen in his boxing skills. During the Kamaka fight, Pearce used both an orthodox and southpaw stance.
“I can stand up either way. I always have been able to,” he said. “In that fight, I was able to show a lot more of my skill. My reach helps as a striker, but it’s also how you close the distance. I’ve been working at this a long time and it was nice to get out there and display all my different skill sets.”
It’s a tough business, one where a fighter must mentally be prepared to deal with different types of fighters and their styles.
“You have tricksters, people like me that are fighters or the athletes,” he said. “Once you learn who you are, you can develop your other skills and strengthen your weaknesses. Fighter I.Q. doesn’t make sense. Say you beat me, then you lose to somebody else and I beat them. That’s what makes this sport unique.”
He has fought for Bellator and now UFC wanting to test his skills against the best in the world. It’s a mentality he’s had since his days wrestling at Science Hill, where he trained under coaches like Jimmy Miller and Jeff Price.
“At the end of the day, it’s me who decides to work hard, to give that extra effort,” he said. “I was blessed to wrestle underneath those guys, but it was also going to the wrestling camps out of season. I wrestled 24/7. Just because the season was over, it didn’t mean my season was over.”
His father and late grandfather taught him the value of hard work through the family construction business. While he could have chosen to follow their footsteps, Jonathan wanted to make his own path. He did lawn care before making the move to Arizona to give it his all as a MMA fighter.
“That’s one thing us Southern boys have going for us,” he said. “I learned hard work at a young age. I was at a place where I would go swing a hammer or maybe go do that later on. I didn’t want to just live up to the family legacy. I really wanted to do my own thing. Just because I’m off the clock, it doesn’t mean I can stop training. I’m a little banged up, but I’m back training and focused on improving every day.”