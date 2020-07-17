Science Hill had its share of struggles on the offensive line early last season.
But youth and inexperience won’t hamper this year’s group, and head football coach Stacy Carter said he likes what he sees.
“It was hard last year getting it going,” said Carter. “We replaced everybody on the offensive line and almost nobody had any experience. We even started a freshman at center. I think it’s important this year that they have a year under their belts.”
At the forefront are senior left tackle Joseph Giturwa and sophomore center Kellen Hensley.
“Joseph is a little underweight for a tackle (6-foot, 220 pounds),” Carter said. “But he does everything right. He works his tail off every day. I can’t say enough good things about him, but I wish he was a little bigger.”
Hensley got the kind of experience a freshman almost never gets, especially in the middle of the offensive line.
“He got to play every game as a freshman, and he will be a four-year player,” said Carter. “He’s tremendously better than he was.”
It’s a competition for the other spots on the line, but junior Lebron Riddle, sophomore Keimel Redford, and senior Corbin Gerarde gained valuable experience last season.
Also in the mix are junior Parker Payne, senior Shannon Peterson, and juniors Tyler Nelson, Evan Jones, and Jordan Faulkner-Kidd. Faulkner-Kidd and Peterson are both 300 pounders, joining Redford as the biggest players on the line.
“The kids are hungry and they’ve grown in strength,” Carter said.
Also showing promise is Nicolas Guy, who transferred in from North Carolina.
“He looks good,” Carter said.
Providing support at the end of the line are Andrew Kanady and Caleb Mazoff, who are solid at the tight end position.
Overall, Carter said he likes what he sees from his line and his team.
“They are fun to be around,” he said. “They are hungry and they are young. As a coaching staff we are super excited to coach them.”